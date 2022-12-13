The Ghana Football Association today released a statement on their official website about defamation of the association by some individuals who are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team. .

From the GFA official Website:

“Following the exit of the senior national team, the Black Stars from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, the Ghana Football Association issued a statement dated December 2, 2022 (same day of the third match). We apologized to the public and all stakeholders and also indicated that we will continue with the positive lessons going into the future.

The GFA has since kept an open mind and continues to listen and receive comments, suggestions, and ideas from well-meaning Ghanaians both at home and abroad for the improvement of the team.

Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few individuals are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.

While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation, and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.

The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officialsproductsits products, and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do the same.

The legal forum will provide the opportunity for these persons to bring any evidence to substantiate their allegations.

The Association will continue to encourage opinions and comments being expressed aimed at improving the team and the brand.

Once again, the Association wishes to express its profound gratitude to all individuals and stakeholders for their positive suggestions and ideas towards the improvement of the team and the Football Association.”