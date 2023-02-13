The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars. Chris replaces Atto Ado, who left his position following Ghana’s exit in the recent World Cup held in Qatar. The former Irish player before joining Black Stars as a Technical adviser had coached elite clubs in tbe Premier League such as Tottenham, Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest as the last club he worked for before joining the Black Stars.

A statement from the Black Stars:

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars, following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Adviser of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.”

12 total views, 12 views today