Get fully involved in the fight against corruption, Idoko tells Corps Members

The Oyo State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Barrister Dennis Idoko, has called on outgoing members of the ICPC/NYSC Community Development Service (CDS) Group to get fully involved in the fight against corruption and not leave it for ICPC alone.

The RACC who stated this during the Sent-Forth of NYSC/CDS Batch B, organised by the ICPC Oyo/Ogun State Office, emphasized that to rid Nigeria of the menace of corruption, all hands must be on deck, adding that a better Nigeria could be achieved if the youth are fully involved in the anti-corruption crusade.

Mr. Idoko represented by Mr. Akin-Taiwo Bankole of Public Enlightenment and Education Department, stressed that the reason ICPC encourages the engagement of the youth in the fight against corruption was to achieve a better society.

The RACC further stated that corruption had eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria and that the corps members should not relent in their drive for a better Nigeria, stressing that the out-going corps members should practice the culture of sound morals, ethics and integrity that they learnt during their service year.

The outgoing President of the NYSC/CDS group, Mr. Sheriff Daniel, while giving his vote of thanks, appreciated the ICPC for the platform given to them, adding that he never regretted being under the umbrella of ICPC /NYSC CDS group as the group had not just impact positively on his own life, but also on those around him.

Presentation of certificates to the outgoing corps members was done by Mr. David Oluwole of the Operations Department.