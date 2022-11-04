Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has retired from active football after 14 years of loyal service with Catalan giants Barcelona in a video making rounds on social media. Pique joined Barcelona Academy in 1997 where he had struggled and moved to Manchester United in 2004. He returned to Barcelona in 2008 for a second spell under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, where he thrived as one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

It was gathered that Pique considered retiring despite having a contract that runs until 2024 following the heavy criticism he had undergone during Barcelona’s 3-3 draw against Inter Milan last month.

He said the Barcelona game at Camp Nou will be his last as a professional player.

“The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me,” Pique said in a video posted across social media. “Until now, I have not said anything, but presently I want to be the one who is talking about me.

“Like many of you, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I was born into a football-loving family. From a very young age, I did not want to become a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca.

“Recently, I have thought a lot about that kid. If he had been told he would fulfil all his dreams – that he would play for Barca, that he would win every trophy possible, that he would be a European and world champion.

“That he would play with the best players in history, that he would become one of the team’s captains. … Football has given me everything. You, the fans, have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to an end.

“I have always said that after Barcelona there will be no other team, and that is how it will be. This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou.

“I will become a regular fan, I will support the team and transmit my love for the club to my kids, as my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever”

Gerard Pique has won 30 trophies with Barcelona, among them are 8 La Liga, 3 Champions League, and a World Cup with Spain.

Despite not being considered amongst the top 5 centres back by coach Xavi he has made 9 appearances for Barcelona.