George Weah salutes Victor Osimhen after surpassing his record

1995 Ballon d’or winner, George Weah, has congratulated Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen for surpassing his record as the African with the most goals (46) in the Serie A. The 56 years old who is currently the President of Liberia reached this feat playing 5 seasons with AC Milan. He congratulated Osimhen with what he tagged “Congratulatory Message To Victor Osimhen ”.

Osimhen netted Napoli’s winner at home against Fiorentina on Sunday via the spot kick after he had failed a first penalty attempt. Osimhen’s goals have reached 47 since joining Napoli 2020/21 season from Lille (three seasons ago).

George Weah on his official Facebook page wrote:

“My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league.

The records show that this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023 when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my own account of 46 goals.

I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement which is a result of your hard work, dedication and tenacity. I am also pleased with your kind words of honour in tribute to me upon reaching such a giant milestone.”

George Weah charged Osimhen not to relent as he can still achieve more records.

“However, I want to admonish you not to be contented. There are many more of my records for you to break. I wish you to go on to achieve greater success.

I watched your goal against Udinese when your 52nd-minute header won the Scudetto for Napoli. Your movement, your passion, your determination, and hunger brought back many memories for me. I wait for your 100th Goal in all competitions in Italy so that you can celebrate (but don’t remove your shirt as I did, or you will get a Yellow Card)

You have won one Scudetto. Great! When I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I said to myself, why one, why not two? I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon d’Or. So why not two or more for you Victor? The sky is your limit. With your dedication, commitment, humility, and hard work, you can conquer the World. Africa needs another World Best. Africa requires another European Best. You, Victor, can deliver that for us.”

The records that I set were meant not as a challenge, but as a motivation to you and other African Players. We have the best of talents. You have to remain humble, tenacious, and focused. Don’t be distracted.”

George Weah also gave his words of encouragement to other African players plying their trademarks in Europe

“There are many great African players in the European leagues. They are already up against the hurdles of playing against many odds in leagues and stadiums so far away from home which present challenges for them; so to beat the odds and climb to the top is worth our commendation.

May you continue to surge forward. My prayers are with you. My blessings are also with you. I am rooting for you Victor.”