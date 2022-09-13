Akinola George-Taylor has been named the new acting managing director at Heritage Bank Plc, according to the company’s announcement. This comes after getting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s and its Board of Directors’ permission (CBN).

According to a statement from the bank, the appointment became effective yesterday. George Taylor will be in charge of managing all of Heritage’s banking activities in Nigeria. Dr. Ifie Sekibo, who had previously served the bank for 10 years, was replaced by him.

George-Taylor has a demonstrated track record of managing multi-billion naira operations as a seasoned banker with more than two decades of experience working in the banking and financial services sector.

George-Taylor began his banking career with GTBank in 1993, where he worked his way up to Executive Director in charge of the Public Sector Group in Abuja and North Central. He has held a variety of jobs while working for the Bank in several industry sectors. Between 2005 and 2009, he served as managing director of GTBank in Sierra Leone.

Osepiribo Ben-Willie and George Oko-Oboh were both named executive directors of Heritage Bank in addition to the appointment of George-Taylor as Acting Managing Director.

Ben-Willie is a skilled banker with more than two decades of experience, and throughout that time, she has been in charge of numerous business transformation initiatives in the financial services industry.

Ben-Willie is the South-South, South-East, and Private Wealth Management Team Directorate Head at Heritage at the moment. She has experience working with Credite Bank Nigeria Limited, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank, and Stanbic IBTC, among other banks.

At the moment, Oko-Oboh is in charge of Heritage Bank Plc’s Abuja and North Directorate Business, where he plays a crucial part in the daily operations of all businesses and transactions that fall under his purview.

Oko-Oboh is a skilled member of the financial services industry with more than 20 years of banking experience. She has held a number of high-level positions in the retail, small and medium-sized business (SMB), commercial, public sector, collections, funding advisory, and corporate negotiations sectors.