Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar mourns the death of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer in a press statement personally signed by him on Thursday morning said that he received the news of Professor Obiozor’s death with rude shock.

Atiku noted that the late former Nigerian ambassador to several foreign missions is a huge loss for the country.

According to the press release, Atiku remarks that, “Prof Obiozor was a charismatic personality. He was much at home in any part of Nigeria.

“He was a consummate diplomat who believed in consensus, and had a stabilizing influence.

“His wide experience in diplomatic foreign missions garnered over decades and across diverse postings came in very handy in making him a pan-Nigerian.

“Professor Obiozor taught us the essence of large-heartedness because he was generally accepted by even those who were not in support of his candidacy during the election that saw his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He was a master of political consensus. A writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country.

He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Atiku shares his condolences with the entire body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-East part of the country and the country as a whole over the fall of an Iroko.”

He prays for a peaceful repose of his soul and his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of its patriarch.