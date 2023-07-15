“Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.”—Philippians 4:5 NIV

What did it take to impact the first-century world and demonstrate the difference Jesus could make? Paul may have surprised believers in Philippi by stressing the importance of gentleness. The Greek word here means mild and moderate, patient and soft spoken, kind and considerate.

This is a reminder of the importance of gentleness in our Christian lives. Gentleness is a byproduct of the presence of the Spirit (Galatians 5:23). We always are to speak with a spirit of gentleness (1 Peter 3:15). We are to be like Jesus who described Himself as “gentle” (Matthew 11:29). Gentleness is to be a characteristic of Christian leaders (Titus 3:2). And we are to remember that a “gentle answer” turns away wrath (Proverbs 15:1).

People in the world may act the opposite way. Some may encourage us to be self-centered or forceful, harsh or demanding, loud or boisterous. But God calls us to be different—to be gentle.

There is something disarming about gentleness. It exudes a sense of confidence, a faith that God is in charge, Jesus is Lord of all, and we don’t need to boast about ourselves.

Ask God to help you do an audit of your vocabulary. Examine what you are like in your interactions with other people. Ask Him to give you a spirit of gentleness so that others would see the Holy Spirit at work within you.

*Reflection Question:* How

do you display gentleness to those around you?

*Prayer*

Father, give me a spirit of gentleness. Help me to be kind and loving in all my relationships. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 4