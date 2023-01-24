“It goes well for a person who is gracious and lends … he will never be shaken … his heart is steadfast, trusting in the LORD … He has given freely to the poor … his horn will be exalted in honor.” – Psalm 112:5-9 NASB

Here was a person with a life that sounds ideal. He had “wealth and riches” and received honors. God blessed his family with descendants who were “mighty on earth” (vs. 2-3). What made him different?

This person revered the Lord and delighted in His Word. His faith was so strong that He was resolute and confident in God in every situation. His heart was steadfast, so firm he was never shaken. He always sought to do the right thing. God guided him, and he knew that “light shines in the darkness” for people who are “upright” and whose lives are pleasing to Him (v. 4).

This was a man who was not self-centered or stingy but was compassionate and concerned about others. He was gracious and always ready to give to others from the resources God provided. He “has freely given” to the poor and needy (v. 9). He knew that those who fear the Lord can be generous.

They realize He has blessed them, so they can bless others. In every situation, he trusted God and depended completely on Him.

Ask God to give you a spirit of generosity and compassion. Look for opportunities to help meet the needs of others. Serve Him with the time, talents, and treasures He has given you. Always be ready to give. Remember, “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7).

*Reflection Question:*

How can you offer concrete help to someone near you this week?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for all You have given me. Help me be generous with the resources You give me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 112