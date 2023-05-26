Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

EQUALITY will not solve the problem but EQUITY will do just that because even nature didn’t make man and woman equal especially in the home front.

When I started talking about equity, many people including women who felt I was fighting them saw no reasons with me. Just this year, I got an email from access bank inviting customers for a seminar where they will talk about EQUITY. I smiled.

Today, I wish to speak up on the issue of ‘submission’(a concept that has it’s long term connection to Apostle Paul’s writing in the Scripture) in marriage.

Submission is yielding completely to a higher authority. Has it worked in marriage ? Yes. Can it still work ? Yes. However, laws, rules are amended to suit times and seasons.

Many people have held the word submission so tightly to their chest; men and women alike merely because it was a term used in the religious book(the Bible).

I have always been open and vocal about my stance on issues regarding religion and it’s influence on humanity even in the presence of my priest.

Earlier than two thousand years ago, women were not counted during census. That was the era when the writers of the scripture existed.