Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

EQUALITY will not solve the problem but EQUITY will do just that because even nature didn’t make man and woman equal especially in the home front.

When I started talking about equity, many people including women who felt I was fighting them saw no reasons with me. Just this year, I got an email from access bank inviting customers for a seminar where they will talk about EQUITY. I smiled.

Today, I wish to speak up on the issue of ‘submission’(a concept that has it’s long term connection to Apostle Paul’s writing in the Scripture) in marriage.

Submission is yielding completely to a higher authority. Has it worked in marriage ? Yes. Can it still work ? Yes. However, laws, rules are amended to suit times and seasons.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

Many people have held the word submission so tightly to their chest; men and women alike merely because it was a term used in the religious book(the Bible).

I have always been open and vocal about my stance on issues regarding religion and it’s influence on humanity even in the presence of my priest.

Earlier than two thousand years ago, women were not counted during census. That was the era when the writers of the scripture existed.

You may have missed

All Time best Nigeria Governor

Oby AI May 26, 2023 0
Ukraine Africa

Ukraine Kuleba Holds Discussions with African Union leaders

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 1