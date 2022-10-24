The Lagos State Government has explained why the recent floods in the country are not affecting the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, during an interview on Channels Television, monitored by TNC, said the reason the state is not flooded is due to the government’s proactiveness and investments in drainage systems.

Omotosho listed several places in and outside of Nigeria where floods have killed many and displaced millions.

He said, “I think the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team deserves some kudos for what they have done about flooding in Lagos.

“If you look at other states where they are suffering, Kogi for example, the capital city is immersed in water. If you look at Anambra, look at Taraba. If you look at so many other states, people are leaving their homes and in Pakistan, people are dying in hundreds, in Florida, everybody’s having a headache and so many other places all over the world, but in Lagos, you don’t have this kind of situation. Because we have a proactive government, because of the kind of investment we have made in the drainage system which is working. In cleaning our drains.”

According to the information commissioner, the Lagos state government has also issued early warnings to residents of flood-prone areas.

“What you have said about people running up and down is because of warnings, about three times we have said to the media that people should prepare because the weatherman said that this year, Lagos is going to experience more rain. But fortunately, because of the preparations we have made, you have not seen the kind of flooding you are seeing in other places. What you see in Lagos are flash floods. Lagos is about 2.24% below sea level, so it is expected that you have much water in Lagos. That whenever it rains for hours, we have floods but these are mere flash floods, which will disappear in 2-3 hours.

“So, it is a lot of what we have done; a lot of investments that we have made.”

Nigeria is currently witnessing its worst flood in over a decade. Reports say over 1.4 million people have been displaced, with over 600 hundred reported to have died and thousands injured.

Two of the worst states hit by the disaster are Kogi and Anambra.