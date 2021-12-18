Worried by the plight of the less-privileged citizens across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President, 9th House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (HORMSA), Salamatu Gbajabiamila, has taken on the well to do individuals and organizations for allegedly failing to ease their burdens.

She is therefore urging governments at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to do more for the less-privileged toward alleviating their plights.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Abuja when she hosted children from some orphanages in the Federal Capital Territory.

The children were drawn from the Destined Children’s Orphanage, Kado; Charity Faith x Hope Orphanage Foundation, Apo Dutse; Osaze Foundation Orphanage, Apo Dutse; Abuja Children’s Home, Karu; Mother x Children Welfare, Karu; and Darlez Care Orphanage Home, Garki.

The children were treated to different games and competitions, including arts and crafts, Santa’s grotto (with gifts), face paint, bouncing castles, as well as horse riding.

Addressing the children, Gbajabiamila said the programme was in continuation and fulfilment of the association’s pledge to bring succour to the less-privileged in Nigeria.

“Project Lift was designed by HORMSA to bridge some gaps in the lives of the less-privileged in our society. We realised that the government is trying but the government cannot be left to provide for all our needs because of too many commitments.

“As a result, whatever we can do at HORMSA and wherever in parts of the country, we are determined to contribute our little quota to alleviating the suffering of the less-privileged because society will be better for it.

“Before today, HORMAS was at the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp for the maiden Project Uplift and we have identified IDP camps in the six geopolitical zones where we will replicate the empowerment programme.

“We are in the Christmas festive period, and at HORMSA, it is our conviction that the less-privileged also deserve to be happy but not during Christmas alone. That is why we are here.”

While she urged governments and well-meaning Nigerians not to abandon the less-privileged in the society, Gbajabiamila advised the children to work hard at their studies and be of good behaviour.

She said this was the surest way to become great citizens and leaders of Nigeria in future.