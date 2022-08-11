The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, celebrated the Baba Adinni of Lagos State, Alhaji Abdulhafeez Abou, on his 100th birthday.

According to the Speaker, the attainment of 100 years on earth connotes special favour from the Almighty Allah, which most men pray to be blessed with in their lifetime.

Gbajabiamila noted that the Baba Adinni of Lagos deserves to be celebrated being an illustrious son of Lagos and a worthy community leader of Surulere, who has impacted lives positively all his life.

He said: “The attainment of this special age by Sheikh Abou can be linked to God’s grace that made it possible for him to live a life full of impact on humanity, imparting knowledge and worshiping Allah.

“These qualities alone, along with many others that define our Baba Adinni, make it essential to honour this admirable person whose life serves as an example for younger generations to follow.”

“My prayer is that may Allah continue to grant him sound health, more wisdom and many more years of service to humanity and worship of Allah,” Gbajabiamila said.