The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has commiserated the Shitta-Bey family of Surulere, Lagos over the demise of a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly who once represented Surulere 1, Hon. Lateef Shitta-Bey.

Gbajabiamila said Shitta-Bey, who represented Surulere Constituency 1 from 2003 to 2007, worked tirelessly for his people.

The Speaker recalled how Shitta-Bey contributed immensely to the development of his constituency, noting that he was one politician worthy of emulation.

He sent his condolences to the people of Surulere Constituency 1, especially the Shitta-Bey family, for the loss.

Speaker Gbajabiamila prayed Allah to reward the late Lateef Shitta-Bey with Jannatul Firdaus.