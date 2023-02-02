Lanre Gbajabiamila, the director general of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), has expressed confidence in the ability of the national lottery agency to support economic development and progress in the nation.

Gbajabiamila said the NLRC is dedicated to making sure the game is well-regulated to satisfy international standards. She had visited the National Lottery Nigeria (NLN) in Abuja to assess their facilities before the start of the games.

He emphasized that the commission is committed to responsible gaming and is not merely anticipating the game’s successful debut.

Layi Onafowokan, the managing director of NLN, led Gbajabiamila on an examination of the facilities, which included a look at their cutting-edge digital lottery systems, security protocols, and customer service practices.

Gbajabiamila encouraged the team to remain concentrated on the task at hand while expressing satisfaction with the progress made in the takeoff preparations.

He pledged that the NLRC will keep collaborating with the NLN to make sure it upholds the highest standards of honesty and quality.

He said, “it was a privilege to visit National Lottery Nigeria today. The company’s commitment to responsible gaming, ethical operations, and transparency is commendable and serves as a model for the lottery industry. I appreciate their efforts in contributing to the nation’s revenue, and I look forward to working together to ensure that the lottery industry continues to thrive and serve Nigeria.”

Onafowokan emphasized the NLN’s dedication to the National game’s success. He also expressed their gratitude to the NLRC for the assistance and direction they had received.

He said, “We will also like to assure you that what we are doing today will be to the economic benefit of Nigerians in general.”

We promise that the games we have planned will transform people’s lives, and we’ll make sure that players play responsibly.

“We will be supporting various initiatives in the areas of sports, education and health. These are paramount to the Nigerian populace and we are going to be supporting these causes. Once again, we appreciate you for this courtesy visit. Please be rest assured that the National Lottery Nigeria is set to launch the National Games in a very short time.”

“This visit demonstrates the importance that the government places on the lottery industry and its impact on the local economy. We are proud of our company’s commitment to responsible gaming, ethical operations, and transparency, and we are confident that this visit will further strengthen our relationship with the government.”

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) was designed as a social intervention tool that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians by giving them the opportunity to win mouthwatering prizes. The company also aims to start a “Good Causes” Foundation that supports sports, youths, education, health provision, assistance at times of grief, and much more.”

“Our flagship game is the Naija Mega Jackpot with a minimum Jackpot of N45 million, which is progressive and shall grow to hundreds of millions and more”.