Wales International, Gareth Bale has been unveiled by Los Angeles FC as the new addition from Real Madrid. The 32-year-old Walsh striker agreed to a one-year deal, and LAFC has confirmed he was signed using Target Allocation Money. Bale is described as one of the most decorated players in football history, winning 19 trophies and all have come from Real Madrid.

Bales started his senior career with Southampton before moving to Tottenham where he got the limelight in 2010, where he was voted PFA Men’s player of the year twice (2011 and 2012) after managing 146 caps and netting 42 times. In 2013, he joined Los Blancos in a record deal, he won a total of 19 trophies from 258 appearances scoring 106 goals with 67 assists.

He bagged the man of the match award in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final man match after helping Madrid in lifting the trophy against Liverpool by scoring two crucial goals after he was subbed on from the bench. A moment described as one of the greatest subs in football history.

With Wales, Bale is arguably one of the greatest players in history where he has been capped 106 times and has had 50 goals, contributing to his nation where he debuted in 2006.

Bale Said: “I am extremely excited about this move to LAFC. This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career, and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles.”

Los Angeles FC on their official website:

LAFC announced today that the Club has signed forward Gareth Bale to a 12-month contract using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) with options through 2024. Bale will occupy an international roster slot upon the receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). LAFC acquired the discovery priority to Bale from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $75,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).