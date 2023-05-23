Gangs of Lagos in trouble

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has granted leave to Isale Eko Descendants Union to seek an order compelling Lagos State Video and Film Censors Board to impose N10 billion fine against the Gangs of Lagos producers for the wrongful depiction of Isale Eko as a den of criminals and the Eyo Masquerade as a gang of murderers.

The court has additionally given Isale Eko’s descendants the opportunity to request judicial review and a mandamus order mandating that the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board and Attorney General of Lagos State penalize the film producers in accordance with the Lagos State Cinematograph Law.

In a recent ex-parte application made in accordance with Order 44 Rule 3 of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules and Section 3 of the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State, Justice Idowu Alakija, the presiding judge, approved the request for leave for judicial review.

After hearing the arguments from the attorneys for Isale Eko Descendants Union and two other parties, including Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, Akinwale Irokosu, Adesamola Alebiosu, Temi Tayo-Tiwo, and Oyinkansola Tunde-Braimoh, Alakija granted the leave.

Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, Chief Ayodele Bajulaiye, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Bajulaiye Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Bajulaiye, and Chief Abdul-Waheed Ayeni, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Sasore Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Sasore, are the applicants.

