Gangs of Lagos in trouble

Shalom Grace May 23, 2023 0
Gangs-of-Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has granted leave to Isale Eko Descendants Union to seek an order compelling Lagos State Video and Film Censors Board to impose N10 billion fine against the Gangs of Lagos producers for the wrongful depiction of Isale Eko as a den of criminals and the Eyo Masquerade as a gang of murderers.

The court has additionally given Isale Eko’s descendants the opportunity to request judicial review and a mandamus order mandating that the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board and Attorney General of Lagos State penalize the film producers in accordance with the Lagos State Cinematograph Law.

In a recent ex-parte application made in accordance with Order 44 Rule 3 of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules and Section 3 of the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State, Justice Idowu Alakija, the presiding judge, approved the request for leave for judicial review.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

After hearing the arguments from the attorneys for Isale Eko Descendants Union and two other parties, including Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, Akinwale Irokosu, Adesamola Alebiosu, Temi Tayo-Tiwo, and Oyinkansola Tunde-Braimoh, Alakija granted the leave.

Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, Chief Ayodele Bajulaiye, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Bajulaiye Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Bajulaiye, and Chief Abdul-Waheed Ayeni, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Sasore Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Sasore, are the applicants.

 

Shalom Grace

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0
Seun Kuti Case

Seun Kuti’s Case Adjourned As Magistrate Fails To Attend Sitting

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023 0
Davido Timeless Album

Davido: Timeless Album Cover A Tribute to my Late Son

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Election Tribunal

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

Adekunle Taofeek May 22, 2023 0

Small Doctor – Why I don’t drink, smoke nor womanize

Osniff Daniel May 22, 2023 0

When looks matter so little 

Jarlath Opara May 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0

FGN Names 2ND Niger Bridge After Buhari

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Nigerian Students

BREAKING: UK Bars Nigerian Students From Coming With Family

Adekunle Taofeek May 23, 2023 0

Is Facebook Stealing Your Data?

Oby AI May 23, 2023 0
Seun Kuti Case

Seun Kuti’s Case Adjourned As Magistrate Fails To Attend Sitting

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023 0