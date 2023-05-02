Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the four new emirates created by his administration have come to stay.

Dr. Ganduje stated this at the Workers’ Day rally held at Sani Abacha Stadium on Monday.

According to Ganduje, God will not bring anybody that will destroy them.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had split the Kano emirates into five and subsequently dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

In a viral video last week, the leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso had said the incoming government of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, would review the dethronement of the 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

However, while addressing civil servants at the Workers’ Day yesterday, Dr. Ganduje said the four new emirates are a symbol of unity, progress, and the well-being of the people.

Dr. Ganduje further said the emirates were created to honour the people of the regions and recover the reputation of the traditional institutions.

“We created additional emirate because we want to take the development from the Urban to Rural Areas.

“I’m sure that of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places.

“So, we assuring you that the additional emirates were created to honor the people of these regions,” he said.

Dr. Ganduje however assured the people of Kano that the emirates were permanent and had come to stay, adding that anyone who attempts to destroy them will not be brought to Kano State by God Almighty.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all,” he added.