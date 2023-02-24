Game over is deep and powerful. It is a three pronged emotion generator. It comes with a cheering mood, making those who are on the side of victory very elated and happy. It gives them some sense of fulfillment, the hakuna matata pills and desire to pop champagne and clink glasses. To those who are on the side of defeat it leaves them shattered and torn in shreds; sulking over the unfortunate twist of things that cut short their desires, aspirations and prospects. To the indifferent , game over is neither here nor there. They care less with no emotional investment in it and can as well move around unbothered.

You remember the Damman miracle? From grass to grace. From the denizen of an under dog to a height that defied football pundits and their flamboyant permutations. It was game over for the giants. Game over for those whose football artistry and glowing records of victory remained unparalleled. They got sulked and devastated while the seeming under dog smiled and laughed, chanting victory songs with their trophy right on their heads.

Game over!! One year ago, the giants were busy dribbling, netting in goals as usual. Their victory customarily was sealed waiting for time to deliver it. Nothing to fear about. Nothing to lose sleep over and nothing to give them reason to contemplate defeat.

Why would they? When the umpires are at their pay roll. Their cough and sneeze get the VAR manipulated and their roars make every dissenting element on the field of play scurry in fear with their tails in-between, whining at best.

They go into the field of play with an unusual air of arrogance and all powerful, not because of excellence and expertise but more of manipulations and match fixing. Their victories always cast in stone, nothing alters it and nothing stops it on the track. Little wonder when the seeming division 7 club of amateurist clout showed up on the big league, they laughed and ridiculed it as a joke, an aspiration of one on a suicidal mission.

Mentioning of its name( Obidatti club) was an insult to them. Seeing the club as a major club in the league was an aberration. It was derided as club of unknown pedigree.

Like the Damman miracle the scale is gradually getting off their eyes and the reality of things becoming clearer.

The under dog, the amature club of no record of success. The minion that worths nothing is causing pandemonium everywhere. Its dribble on the field of play is causing organic cheers and admirations.

The organic fans are getting electrifying with the artistry of the Obidatti club . Any move by the obidatti club is applauded, standing ovation isn’t one off thing anymore but one that characterised club’ activities.

It is game over! David( Obidatti) has come into the war zone. The ranting of Goliaths wouldn’t stop the wave of victory loading.

It is game over! The head of Goliath is gone and the ranting of the Philistines will soon cease and their legs may not carry them as they flee from the Shame of defeat…

It is game over!! Those who are still basking in the euphoria of VAR manipulations, it is game over!!

It is game over!! Don’t get deceived by the ranting and empty boast of Goliath. It is game over!!

It is game over!! The Obi seen as a boy months ago is now the czar of political aptness and revolution in the field of play. It is game over.

The Damman miracle is loading for a repeat, the atmosphere is charged and the sound of victory is filtering in. It is game over!!

Game over!! We take our country back! Come out enmass on the 25th of Feb to celebrate this ultimate and never seen before Game over!!

Obidatti club is breaking records and setting fresh ones!! Igo dey sweet us ! Igo dey …….. them!!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

