Galatasaray scoops 23rd Turkish League

Galatasaray won the Turkish Lig following their 1-4 triumph against Ankaragucu last night. Galatasaray, who also celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary, won their 23rd League title, becoming the first Turkish side to achieve this feat.

Mauro Icardi’s brace in the 7th and 38th minutes of the first half gave the visitors the lead. Barış Alper Yılmaz ın 73 and Sergio Oliveira in 79 both scored, extending Galatasaray lead. Although the home side pulled one back, that wasn’t enough to rescue a point for them.

Galatasaray Football A-Team Coach Okan Buruk made his first statements after the championship:

“I am experiencing an emotional moment. I am winning the championship in my first year as Galatasaray Technical Director. I thank our fans. They have always supported us. We fought for them on the field. We are very happy. I hope it will continue next year.”

“It’s a very different feeling. That’s why I would like to thank my players who made it live. We have very big, very important players. Together with our fans, they made me feel this. It’s an incredible happiness. We put a lot of effort together. It’s our fans’ right to celebrate. The league is the derby next week.” “We’re going to finish by winning. That’s our only goal.”

Mauro Icardi shared his thoughts and feelings after the championship.

“When I came to Turkey, my goal was to win the championship anyway. There have been two seasons that did not go well. When we came after that, this was our aim with new players and a a new coach. We’ve worked for this all year. Finally, we reached our goal. We are very happy.”

“It was a very special year for me. When I came here, I wanted to take time and score goals. Both our coach and Mr. Erden helped a lot. I thank them all for their trust and interest in me. It has been a great season for me.”

“We have one more game ahead of us. We have to focus on him. It’s a derby. First, we have to win. Then I’ll go on vacation. We’ll see after the vacation. I have a contract with another club at the moment. It needs to be discussed. I am very happy here. I love the fans very much. The club is very I love it. A lot of people here help me very well. I’m happy, but there’s a lot to talk about.”

“I am very grateful to the fans. They gave me a lot of support. They have always approached me with love on and off the court. I was very happy to be champion in front of 85 million. If I can make them happy, I’m very happy too. I hope they are enjoying it too. Let’s celebrate the championship together”

