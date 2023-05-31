Galatasaray scoops 23rd Turkish League

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Galatasaray scoops 23rd Turkish League

Galatasaray won the Turkish Lig following their 1-4 triumph against Ankaragucu last night. Galatasaray, who also celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary, won their 23rd League title, becoming the first Turkish side to achieve this feat.

Mauro Icardi’s brace in the 7th and 38th minutes of the first half gave the visitors the lead. Barış Alper Yılmaz ın 73 and Sergio Oliveira in 79 both scored, extending Galatasaray lead. Although the home side pulled one back, that wasn’t enough to rescue a point for them.

Galatasaray Football A-Team Coach Okan Buruk made his first statements after the championship:

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

“I am experiencing an emotional moment. I am winning the championship in my first year as Galatasaray Technical Director. I thank our fans. They have always supported us. We fought for them on the field. We are very happy. I hope it will continue next year.”

“It’s a very different feeling. That’s why I would like to thank my players who made it live. We have very big, very important players. Together with our fans, they made me feel this. It’s an incredible happiness. We put a lot of effort together. It’s our fans’ right to celebrate. The league is the derby next week.” “We’re going to finish by winning. That’s our only goal.”

Mauro Icardi shared his thoughts and feelings after the championship.

“When I came to Turkey, my goal was to win the championship anyway. There have been two seasons that did not go well. When we came after that, this was our aim with new players and a a new coach. We’ve worked for this all year. Finally, we reached our goal. We are very happy.”

“It was a very special year for me. When I came here, I wanted to take time and score goals. Both our coach and Mr. Erden helped a lot. I thank them all for their trust and interest in me. It has been a great season for me.”

“We have one more game ahead of us. We have to focus on him. It’s a derby. First, we have to win. Then I’ll go on vacation. We’ll see after the vacation. I have a contract with another club at the moment. It needs to be discussed. I am very happy here. I love the fans very much. The club is very I love it. A lot of people here help me very well. I’m happy, but there’s a lot to talk about.”

“I am very grateful to the fans. They gave me a lot of support. They have always approached me with love on and off the court. I was very happy to be champion in front of 85 million. If I can make them happy, I’m very happy too. I hope they are enjoying it too. Let’s celebrate the championship together”

TNC Reporter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Pep Guardiola has been named EPL manager of the season

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola named Manager of the season

Oladimeji Adeoye May 31, 2023 0
Kelechi Iheanacho If life kicks you stand up and keep going

Kelechi Iheancho: If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0

Liverpool appoint Jörg Schmadtke as their new sporting director

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Mouricio Pochettino Chelsea New Coach

BREAKING: Chelsea FC announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head Coach

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0
Jude Bellingham bundesliga

Jude Bellingham, named Bundesliga Player of the Season

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0

Super Eagles striker, Peter Olayinka’s 5 year spell at Slavia Prague comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kizz Daniel

Reaction as Kizz Daniel Hired his former Boss

Adams Peter May 31, 2023 0
AUKUS Congress

AUKUS, Congress and Cold Feet

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 31, 2023 0
Akwa Ibom Governor

Udom Emmanuel: Signing off in a blaze of glory

Bola Bolawole May 31, 2023 0
teddy_bambam

How Teddy Asked His Wife To Marry Him

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
EFCC Fraud

Ms Jonathan-Omo arraigned by EFCC for N105m Amnesty Fraud

Kunle Dada May 31, 2023 0