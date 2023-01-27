On the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGXequity )’s market yesterday, the bulls outperformed the bears thanks to gains in Geregu Power, TotalEnergies, and other companies, which increased market capitalization by N83 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI) specifically increased by 153.31 absolute points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 52,752.96 points. As a result, investors made N83 billion in profit as the market valuation increased to N28.733 trillion.

Gains in medium and big capitalized equities, including Geregu Power, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup), Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and Access Holdings, had an impact on the recovery.

Moreover, the market breadth ended up being positive as 25 equities reported gains and only 7 saw declines. The company with the largest price increase, 10%, to settle at N147.40 per share was Geregu Power. Following closely behind, Wapic Insurance increased by 9.76% to close at 45 kobo, and Chellaram increased by 9.70% to close at N1.81 per share.

Tripple Gee & Company increased by 9.09% to close at 96 kobo per share, while International Energy Insurance increased by 9.43% to settle at 58 kobo.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria, on the other hand, topped the losers’ chart by 9.09% to settle at 30 kobo per share.

Following Royal Exchange, Courteville Business Solutions fell by 7.84 percent to settle at 47 kobo per share, while Royal Exchange fell by 8.24 percent to close at 78 kobo.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) lost 0.82 percent to close at N1.21 per share, while Linkage Assurance lost 4.00 percent to close at 48 kobo.

The total volume traded increased by 16.55 per cent to 139.682 million shares, worth N2.022 billion, and traded in 3,549 deals. Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) topped the activity chart with 17.793 million shares valued at N433.176 million. Access Holdings followed with 15.379 million shares worth N141.381 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 11.904 million shares valued at N64.897 million.

Dangote Sugar Refinery traded 6.692 million shares worth N113.064 million, while Mutual Benefits Assurance exchanged 6.851 million shares worth N2.395 million.