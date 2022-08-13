Arsenal picked their second victory today at the Fly Emirates Stadium over Leicester City in a six goals thriller match. Arsenal ransacked Leicester to 4-2 to level on points with Manchester City, who are also on six points.

Gabriel Jesus hit a brace for Arsenal at 23rd and 35th, Gabriel Marinelli and Xhaka made it four for Arsenal, although Madison’s strike and Saliba’s own goal helped Leicester cancel two goals.

Arsenal head to the south coast on Saturday, August 20 for a meeting with Bournemouth, before hosting Fulham at the same time a week later back at Emirates Stadium.