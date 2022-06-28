Gabriel Jesus completes a permanent move from Manchester City to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal for a fee of £45m from English Premier League champions Manchester City until 2027 according to Fabrizio Romano. Pep Guardiola’s inconsistency in leveraging on a natural top9 recently and the arrival of Erling Haaland forced out the Brazilian despite running on decent form towards the end of the season.

Having lost two of their prolific strikers Pierre Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette, Arsenal has reacted quickly by renewing Eddie Nketiah’s deal and adding Gabriel Jesus to strengthen the attack.

Jesus began his professional career with Palmearis in Brazil before moving to Manchester City in 2017.

The Brazilian who can play as a centre for right-winging and left-winging made 52 appearances for Palmeiras registering 21 goals and 6 assists to his name. At Manchester, City he appeared 236 times, scored 95 goals and had 46 assists.

He won the Serie A and Copa Brazil with Palmeiras. At Manchester City he had 10 trophies including 4 Premier League, 3 EFL Cup, 2 Community Shields and 1 F.A Cup.

He also won the Copa America which was hosted by Brazil and won by Brazil when they defeated Peru by a 3-1 score in the final

Gabriel made his first senior career appearance for Brazil’s senior national team on September 1, 2016 where he netted 19 goals in 59 appearances. Although the 25-year-old old had represented Brazil Academy level of U20 and U20.