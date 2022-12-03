Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United Defender Alex Telles, have been ruled out from the Brazil squad after both were confirmed injured during training. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both players will leave the Brazil camp in Qatar. Arsenal Journalist Watts Charles disclosed this on his Facebook page about Jesus’ injury.

“I can confirm that Gabriel Jesus’ World Cup is over.

He is still waiting on more test results to determine the exact nature of the knee injury and how long he will be off, but early results show he will not be available for the rest of the tournament.”

Brazil lost its FIFA World Cup game last night to an African country Cameroon who eventually didn’t make it to the knockout stage.