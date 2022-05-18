Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Gaborone United wins the Botswana Premier League after thirteen years of drought

Oladimeji Adeoye

Botswana Premier League which was not held in the whole of last season has been won by Gaborone United this season, Gaborone sealed the Botswana Premier League following their narrow win over defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy last night. Galaxy was crowned champions in the 2019-20 edition after game 20 when the league was interrupted by Covid-19.

Jwaneng Galaxy ended Township Rollers’ domination in the 2019-20 season, which won it four times in a row previously from 2015-16 to 2018-19 and is recognized to be the most successful club in the league history with sixteen titles.

Gaborone United plop their hands-on, their first since the 2008-09 season when they won it last under the guidance of coach Mike Sithole.

Gaborone clinched the league on 70 points and 7 points above close rival Township Rollers. They triumphed in the league running ten unbeaten streaks, losing just a game in their last twenty. Thirteen minutes into the encounter, Gaborone forward Thero Setsile scored for his club at the Botswana National Stadium, Gaborone. Regardless of the effort by both teams, to score the goal stood until 90 minutes of full time in favor of Gaborone.

Being a lower rank league in the CAF, Only the Champions will participate in CAF Champions League next season and a CAF Confederation spot for the cup winner. With Mogoditshane Fighters FC already escaped relegation means only Gilport Lions, Notwane, and Mr. Highlanders will battle for survival from the dangerous spot.

