Gabon Captain, Pierre Emrick Aubameyang retires from International Football

Former Arsenal Captain and Gabonese National team captain has retired from international football. Aubameyang who made his debut for the Gabon national team in 2009 aged 19, made the declaration today as released by Federation Gabonaise De Football (FEGAFOOT). Aubameyang represented the Gabonese national team in four Africa Cups of Nations and the Summer Olympics during his 13 years stint. He has since then scored 30 goals in 72 appearances in yellow and blue colors.

Aubameyang with Gabon was voted Africa Football of the year in 2015 beating Yaya Toure of the Ivory Coast and Andre Ayew of Ghana to win the award. He was a runner-up to Yaya Toure in 2014 and Riyad Marhez in 2016. And a third-place to Mohamed Salah in 2017, and 2018 respectively.

In his letter sent to the Gabonese De Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) on May 17, 2022. Pierre Emrick Aubameyang thanked the Gabonese people for the trust and support granted him:

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in good and bad times.

“I will keep a lot of good memories, like the day I made my debut or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or. Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment.

“I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff, and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to make him proud by wearing our colors.”

The Barcelona forward began his senior career with AC Milan where he never made any appearances, he then moved to Saint Etienne in 2011 after several loans. In 2013 Borussia Dortmund signed him, where he finished as the league’s top scorer in 2018-19 and won the DFB-Pokal trophy. Joined Arsenal in a mega deal of around £56M, where he won the FA Cup and finished as the league’s joint-top goalscorer in the 2018–19 season. In 2022, Aubameyang joined Barcelona after his contract was canceled by mutual consent.

Known as one of the best African football players to have graced Europe, Only Didier Drogba and Samuel are the Africans to have scored more goals than him in the top 5 European leagues. He has represented 8 European clubs and has made 604 appearances, netting 309 goals and 92 assists.

