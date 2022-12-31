Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of G-5 governors.

Okowa stated this on Friday in Aboh when he led Delta State PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of the state.

He, however, expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“God has said it that we the PDP will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors?

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it. So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them.

“The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, PDP will win the forthcoming election, by the grace of God.

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, no matter that the G-5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win.

“We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

“Those supporters wishing to vote for Labour Party are only indirectly helping APC and trying to reduce the vote of PDP. So, please go and plead with Labour Party supporters to return to PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for the better.

“We the PDP are ready to change the so-called previous change. Therefore, everyone should go and get his or her PVC,” he said.

Okowa charged the people to embark on house-to-house, market-to-market campaign to convince the people to support PDP’s rescue mission.

He said the ticket of Atiku and Okowa would bring about economic boom, united Nigeria where the economy would be private sector-driven, and restructuring that would make money available for states and local governments to embark on projects.

“The APC has finished Nigeria. They promised change in 2015 but they have destroyed our dear country with insecurity, hunger and poverty.

“To solve the insecurity challenge, we will amend the Constitution to allow State Police.

“The Atiku-Okowa presidency will restructure Nigeria by allowing states to have more funds and more responsibilities to better the lots of Nigerians.

“We will amend the Constitution to give more powers and resources to states and local governments and we will encourage a private sector-led economy.

“Our economy was doing well prior to 2015, but the APC came and destroyed it again.

“Nigerians are poorer and hungry because the economy is not good and when the economy is not working, there will be no jobs, because it is a good economy that brings industries.

“We have gone round a lot of states in the country and I can assure you that Nigerians have resolved to sack APC,” he stated.

On the governorship election in the state, Okowa said Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme had the capacity to build on the foundation laid by his administration, hence the need to vote for them.

He advised the electorate in the state to be circumspect in deciding the candidate and political party to vote for, saying that those involved in mace rustling would not rule the state.

The Governorship Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said he would complete the ongoing construction of Beneku Bridge and Phase 3 and 4 of Ashaka road if the Okowa administration could not.

He described his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme, as a reliable, competent and very articulate professional who would bring his many years of experience to bear on the administration.

Oborevwori took a swipe at APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Friday Osanebi, who served under him as Deputy Speaker, as an unproductive and unresourceful lawmaker who contributed nothing to lawmaking in his 12 years in the House of Assembly.

“My dear people of Ndokwa East, your son Friday Osanebi who is the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC is a failed legislator.

“The capacity of a legislator is known during debates in the House and for almost two years he worked with me as my Deputy Speaker, he never contributed to debates and motions in the House.

“You can check the records of the House in the past 11 and half years, Osanebi presented no bill, no motion and no contribution to debates, all he does is to press his phone while sitting is going on,” he stated

The State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, ⁶who presented flags to candidates said the party had cure to all challenges confronting the nation.

“I am very happy because APC days are numbered and PDP is coming on a rescue mission to reset Nigeria

“All over Delta state, our people are happy with the Atiku-Okowa ticket because since the creation of Nigeria no Deltan has ever come close to Aso Rock

“But by the special grace of God and with your support, our dear Governor will become the next Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme thanked the people for their assurances and urged them to translate their support into massive votes for the PDP on election day.

Some leaders and stakeholders of Ndokwa nation including Chief Godwill Obielum, Chief George Ugboma, Admiral Mike Onah said the people of Ndokwa nation have resolved to give PDP hundred percent votes from Presidency to the House of Assembly.

At Ndokwa East, hundreds of former members APC led by Henry Omem and Okwechie Ambrose defected to the PDP. They said they were original members of the PDP but were deceived with fake promises to join the APC.

“Today we have seen light, we had been deceived with fake promises and they have turned the country upside down. Today, we have come to say no more APC in Ndokwa East,”