An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the fallout of the comment made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, as needless and politically motivated. MURIC advised those behind the brouhaha to find something better to do.

This was disclosed in a press statement circulated among journalists on Friday, 16th December, 2022 by the director of the group, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads:

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, was recently alleged to have said that he was happy that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was among the G-5 governors. Although the comment was immediately denied, mischief makers have since continued to twist it in order to suit their narratives.

“MURIC is not surprised by this turn of events since we are in the season of social media which is the harbinger of fake news, lies, fabrications, misinformation and disinformation all of which aim at tarnishing the image of good people for narrow ends. We strongly condemn this attempt to drag the good name of CJN Ariwoola in the mud. It is preposterous, egregious and odoriferous.

“We have no scintilla of doubt that CJN Ariwoola’s comment was deliberately twisted for political and selfish gains. It is designed to denigrate and disparage the CJN for cheap political gains. Those who continue to publish this arrant nonsense are doing so because they are looking for sensational news to justify their take home pay and retain their readership.

“It is also an open secret that the ‘pull them down syndrome’ (PhD) is often activated whenever people of a certain section of the Nigerian population occupy public office. The machinery is then quickly set in motion to put stumbling blocks in their path.

“This G-5 comment attributed to CJN Olukayode Ariwoola is just one of those cock and bull stories concocted to demarket a public officer who does not belong to that section of the elite class which brandishes the notorious birth right mentality.

“MURIC affirms that the CJN Ariwoola brouhaha is sheer social media masturbation promoted by political charlatans and professional shenanigans. It is fuelled by mere sentiment, envy and bitterness. This furore is luciferous, wasteful and totally needless. We advise those behind it to find something better to do.”