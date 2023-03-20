The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Funke Akindele has deleted some posts relating to politics and the PDP from her Instagram page after her party came a distant third in last Saturday’s election.

A check by the News Chronicle shows that the posts visible on her page of 15.7 million followers were mainly that of her movie promotion and other personal posts. Funke Akindele had earlier bragged about the size of her social media followers in one of her interviews with Channels TV.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwolu had emerged victorious while the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhode-Vivour came second in an election which was marred by violence and voter intimidation.

Announcing the result on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state and polled 762,134 votes, defeated his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who scored 312,329 while the PDP candidate, Olajide Adeniran scored 62,449 votes.