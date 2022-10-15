“John testified about Him … saying, ‘This was He of whom I said, “He who is coming after me has proved to be my superior, because He existed before me.”’ For of His fullness we have all received, and grace upon grace.” – *John 1:15-16 NASB*

As John the Baptist testified about Jesus, he stressed one fundamental characteristic: His “fullness.” Jesus has an unlimited quantity to give. There is abundance, and He never runs out or falls short.

John also spoke about “grace upon grace,” that we have received “one gracious blessing after another” (NLT). While His supply remains endless, these blessings can be received in many ways. At times, we can be overwhelmed with a flood of blessings, like a dramatic outpouring of miracles, but they can also be received one at a time, day by day, situation by situation, or moment by moment.

The Bible reminds us that Jesus can meet any need. He has an unlimited supply of power, love, healing, wisdom, resources, and whatever else we need. He can bless us with “grace upon grace.” If we received from Him yesterday, we need to remember that He never runs out. We can call upon Him afresh and anew each day.

Right now, He is ready to hear your prayers and meet your needs, whether mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, or relational. Call upon Him with faith and confidence. He has an unlimited supply of whatever you need.

Be ready to receive His grace, mercy, love, and wisdom. Accept His power and healing, and remember there will be more tomorrow. He never runs out, and the flow of His blessings never stops. What a wonderful Savior!

*Reflection Question:*

In which area of your life do you need God’s fullness today?

*Prayer*

Lord Jesus, thank You for the abundance You make available. Thank You for Your unlimited supply. I seek to draw from this fullness today. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 1