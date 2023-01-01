“you are so full of yourself”
“did you hear that, she’s calling me a fool”
Not so sir, that’s not what she meant
She implies you are proud
Wait! You may be right
For the world thinks a proud man a fool
“you are so full of yourself”
“did you hear that, she’s calling me a fool”
Not so sir, that’s not what she meant
She implies you are proud
Wait! You may be right
For the world thinks a proud man a fool
Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.
Leave a Reply