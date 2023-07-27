Full list of Tinubu’s Ministers-To-Be

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.
Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.
After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.
Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
The list include:
Abubakar Momoh
Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Ahmed Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dorris Aniche Uzoka
David Umahi
Nyesom Wike
Badaru Abubakar CON
Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai
Ekperipe Ekpo
Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
Stella Okotete
Oju Kennedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Muhammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
Ali Pate
Joseph Utsev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi
More to follow…