Full list of Tinubu’s Ministers-To-Be

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.

After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

The list include:

Abubakar Momoh

Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Ahmed Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dorris Aniche Uzoka

David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Badaru Abubakar CON

Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai

Ekperipe Ekpo

Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Stella Okotete

Oju Kennedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Muhammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Ali Pate

Joseph Utsev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi

More to follow…