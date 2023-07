Premier League side Fulham have reached an agreement with Ajax for Nigeria’s center-back Bassey. Bassey has been the target for Brighton.

According to David Oinstein, a Club-to-club deal is now in place for a fee in the region of €21m + sell-on. Subject to personal terms being agreed, the 23 year old Nigeria int’l can undergo medical & complete move.

Bassey joined Ajax for a record fee last summer from Rangers Glasgow – and has struggled with form.