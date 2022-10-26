“[So] that in the dispensation of the fullness of the times He might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven and which are on earth – in Him.” *– Ephesians 1:10*

Heinrich Schütz spent much of his life serving political and church leaders. Writing music, he became known as the greatest German composer of his time.

However, his primary impact may have come after being released from these official duties. This gave him the freedom to focus on his passion: composing music for the glory of God. His sacred compositions included settings of the Psalms of David and the Gospels.

His music inspired many people, including Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was later martyred by the Nazis for his faith. Bonhoeffer found inspiration from Schütz, particularly in his setting of the hymn “O Good Jesus, Have Mercy on Us.” This was so important to Bonhoeffer that he wanted it sung at his funeral.

Bonhoeffer gained spiritual insights from studying Schütz’s hymn, which inspired him to dig deeper into Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. The sacred compositions of Schütz helped Bonhoeffer realize that all things were fulfilled in Christ, and in eternity everything will find its proper perspective.

Schütz demonstrated how our relationship with Jesus can impact each person in unique ways. The Bible reminds us that every generation can find its fulfillment in Him.

Remember that the Father put all things under the feet of Jesus and “gave Him to be head over all things to the church” (v. 22). Make your life count. Point people to Christ to find their fulfillment.

*Reflection Question:*

Which Christian song has had the most impact on your life and why?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that I can be fulfilled through my relationship with Jesus. Use me to impact others with the Gospel. In His name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Ephesians 1