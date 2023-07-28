FUEL SUBSIDY: Stay in touch with our people, Oborevwori tells appointees 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, told political appointees to stay connected with the people by visiting home regularly and assisting them in view of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Oborevwori, who gave the charge while swearing-in 9-Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba, reminded the appointees that they were first politicians before becoming political appointees.

Those sworn-in were: Chief Edwin Uzor, Rt. Hon Solomon Funkekeme, Rt. Hon Basil Ganagana, Chief Tony Anechi and Chief Mrs Eunice Anirah.

Others include; Chief Mrs Shimite Bello; Mr Griftson Omatsuli; Olorogun Jaro Egbo and Chief Anthony Ofoni.

The Governor said: “This is especially important in the current harsh economic environment. With the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent hike in petrol prices, coupled with the free fall of the naira against the dollar, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“Let us endeavour to be our brother’s keeper. We should give our people hope and mitigate their suffering by doing the best we can to assist the poor and vulnerable with the little that we have.

“We may not be able to solve everybody’s problem, but we can always start somewhere. That way, we will be living up to our calling as public servants”.

Governor Oborevwori charged the newly appointed Special Advisers in the State to find creative solutions to the social challenges bedeviling the people and urged them to study the strategic thrust of his administration’s policy agenda.

He said that the appointees possessed track records of performance, service, loyalty, and excellent leadership qualities and urged them to continue on same path of hardwork, loyalty, and commitment that earned them the recognition.

“We have just witnessed the swearing-in of 9 Special Advisers, in accordance with section 196 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

“Special Advisers play an important role in our current democratic dispensation. They are selected for their specific policy expertise, maturity, and wisdom required to navigate the layers of bureaucracy in order to deliver on the administration’s policy direction.

“Hence, they must be intellectually sound, politically savvy, and ethically above board. As you assume office, your first assignment is to acquaint yourself with the strategic thrust of the MORE Agenda.

“It is imperative that you carefully study it for you to be able to discharge your duties and responsibilities effectively. I expect fresh, practical, and measurable ideas and programme initiatives from you in line with the MORE Agenda.

“This administration is poised to sustain and expand the various youth entrepreneurship programmes, while investing massively in infrastructural renewal.

“I trust that you will commit yourselves to finding creative solutions to the recurring problems of youth unemployment and restiveness, cybercrime, poor environmental sanitation, insecurity, and the suspicion and distrust that breed inter-ethnic feuds in our communities,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to be appointed.

He assured the Governor of their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, aimed at advancing Delta.

The ceremony was attended by wife of the Governor, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori; Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and wife Timiebi; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, principal officers and members of the House of Assembly and other top government functionaries.