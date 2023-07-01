Fuel Subsidy: See How Much It Will Cost To Convert Your Cars To Run On Natural Gas

Over the past month, there has been a growing interest among Nigerians in converting their vehicles to run on natural gas as an alternative to traditional fuel. This increased demand stems from a significant rise in fuel prices following the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

To cater to this demand, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced plans to install compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensers in approximately 30,000 fuel stations across the country. The proposed cost of CNG would range from N100 to N110 per litre, providing Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable option for powering their vehicles.

However, the success of this transition depends on the development of a robust infrastructure and addressing potential challenges associated with the conversion process. It is crucial to consider the cost implications of converting vehicles to natural gas.

To shed light on this matter, HydroCIS, in collaboration with the Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA), the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), the LPG Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), and the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG), has published an infographic outlining the costs of converting internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to run on natural gas in Nigeria.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

The infographic highlights that different variants of natural gas are suitable for specific purposes, while others may not be as suitable. It provides information on the uses of compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and liquefied natural gas:

Share this post