Fuel Subsidy Removal: Kwara Govt reduces work days to three

Adekunle Taofeek June 6, 2023 0
The Kwara Government on Monday directed that workdays be reduced from five days to three per week for every worker in the state.

This according to the government is following the astronomical hike in transport fares.
This is contained in a statement in Ilorin, by Murtala Atoyebi, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak.
The State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, therefore directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.
Oluwole said that the government took a temporary measure to ease the burden on public workers in the state.
She also said that it was part of measures to relieve the state workers of the hardship being experienced as a result of the fuel subsidy removal announced by the Federal Government.
She, however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of the governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.

