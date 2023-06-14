Fuel Stations Closure: Petrol Dealers Not on Strike- Anambra Petroleum Commissioner, Ifeanya

Anambra residents on Wednesday woke to the closure of petrol stations across the state, throwing the state into panic, with prices at the black market vendors skyrocketing.

TNC correspondent who monitored the development in the state Capital City of Awka, reports that some black market operators were selling at N1,000 per litre.

Rumours had it that the petroleum marketers had gone on strike, following the announcement on the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, a circular obtained by our correspondent dated Tuesday, 13th of June, 2023, had summoned the petroleum dealers to a meeting today in Awka, explaining the shutdown.

Confirming the development, the Anambra Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Hon Anthony Ifeanya when contacted, explained that the oil marketers and dealers in the state are not on strike.

Hon Ifeanya disclosed that he had earlier met with the marketers immediately after announcement on fuel subsidy removal was made, to review their operations to ensure that they do not unleash suffering on the people.

“I had met with the petroleum marketers immediately the subsidy removal was announced on the 6th of this month.

“We had successful deliberations and I impressed on them the need to operate in a manner that our people will not suffer double jeopardy.

“I advised them against selling adulterated products, manipulating their meters and selling way above the stipulated price of N520 as announced by the NNPC ltd.

“We also agreed that they must not hoard fuel to cause unnecessary scarcity,” he disclosed.

Ifeanya continued that the association decided to hold a subsequent meeting which was scheduled to take place today, in furtherance of their previous discussion during their last meeting on June 6th 2023.

He however explained that the decision to shut down the petrol stations was to ensure maximum attendance as the meeting was important, noting that the general public was duly informed using the mass media.

He said “They explained that if they do not shut down the stations, they will not have the number to form a quorum because if they allow the operators, they will not come to the meeting.

“I then urged them to duly notify the public on the closure and I am aware that they did that.”

The Commissioner further assured Anambrarians that the meeting is to their own best interest and reason for closure of fuel stations is to ensure all the marketers attended the vital meeting in full as agreed by the leadership of Anambra oil marketers association and its relevant bodies.

He called on the people to go about their business and avoid panic buying as the fuel stations will resume shortly as soon as the marketers are done with their meeting as scheduled.

The chairman Petrol Dealers Association (PEDAN) Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi Okafor in a telephone conversation earlier, confirmed that meeting is going and the fuel stations will open soonest to serve the general public.

Meanwhile as at the time of filing this report, all the filling stations have opened and fuel sold at the initial price.