According to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) administration has allocated gasoline directly to its members in order to reduce shortages.

After the IPMAN NEC meeting with the NNPCL management on Tuesday in Lagos, Chinedu Okoronkwo, the national president of IPMAN, affirmed. Okoronkwo claimed that following a private meeting between IPMAN officials and NNPCL management, the order was given.

According to him, the meeting decided that IPMAN members should stockpile fuel at loading depots like NIPCO and MRS. He claimed that IPMAN members had been authorized by NNPCL management to release the product to the depots for quick loading.

According to him, IPMAN members are urged to upgrade to a G4 or G5 point of sale (POS) for improved payment processing.

He claims that “Members without POS are also advised to acquire it for efficiency.”

“The arrangement was in collaboration with NNPCL Retails Ltd. and IPMAN. IPMAN Members are advised to open up their stations and start selling to the public nationwide.”

According to Okoronkwo, IPMAN is a trustworthy organization that has over 85% of the filling stations in all of Nigeria. He continued by saying that in a few days, lPMAN would load heavily at the NIPCO and MRS depots for the country’s South West and North West regions.

Members who had paid were ordered by Okoronkwo to start loading gasoline from the specified depots.

