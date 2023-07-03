FRSC Confirms One Dead in Anambra Multiple Collision, Amid Conflicting Casualty Figures

At least one person has been confirmed dead following a multiple accident that happened at Odumodu Junction, Umunya, by Nteje-Awka Expressway, Anambra State over the weekend.

Among vehicles involved in the crash were a Toyota Hiace (with the registration number ENU 32 XD); Mack Tanker laden with PMS (with the registration number LSD 339 XA); Toyota Yaris (with the registration number KSF 646 BZ); Mack Tanker (with the registration number BAU 305 ZE), and Toyota Camry (with the registration number ABN 64 JA).

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the truck, with registration number LSD 339 XA, lost control as a result of speed, crashing into the other vehicles.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, RC Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, added that five vehicles and twenty-six persons were involved in the crash.

Onabe informed that the probable cause of the road crash was speeding.

She said, “Five unidentified drivers were involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Odumodu junction Umunya, by Nteje-Awka Expressway, at about 12:40hrs.

“26 people (comprising 20 male adults, and 6 female adults) were involved in the crash.

“Injured victims were 12 (comprising 9 male adults, and 3 female adults). One male adult was killed while, 13 people were rescued unhurt.”

The Ag Sector Public Education Officer revealed that the Sector Commander, CC Irelewuyi was at the scene of the accident with the Head of Operations, DCC Okora Awassam; and further hinted that the officers of the Anambra State Fire Service later arrived the scene with their firefighting truck in case of fire outbreak.

RC Onabe added that the FRSC team were also on ground controlling traffic and ensuring that obstruction caused by the crash was cleared, while the trapped body of the deceased victim was removed, and the injured persons rushed to the Borromeo and Divine Favour Hospital, Umunya for medical attention.

There were however conflicting reports on the casualty figure on the unfortunate incident, as many media outlets who claimed to have hands on ground reported varying figures.

According to some outlets, over 15 persons were feared dead in the crash, while some said eight persons died.

It was also gathered that the figures reported by the outlets, may have been those who eventually gave up the ghost at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment on the injuries they sustained.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Irelewuyi, has sympathized with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He seriously warned motorists to desist from speeding and ensure they drive within minimum safe speed to save their lives and those of other road users.

Irelewuyi encouraged drivers to drive to save their lives and that of other road users.

