“From Trenches to Triumph” Crayon Shows Appreciation…

Fast-rising artist Crayon describes how his father’s first visit to his new home left him standing there in awe and refusing to sit down.

When his father visited his new house on July 9, the musician posted a picture to his Twitter page to express his father’s reaction.

He admitted that his father initially stood up instead of sitting down for the first thirty minutes because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

He claimed that his father was having trouble believing it because he remembered how they had shared a one room in Orile, Lagos state, with 13 other individuals.

Yesterday my parents came to my new crib for the first time, my dad couldn’t sit for 30mins straight! Baba no believe him eyes ! My papa dey fo kpe ! How??? From 1 room face me I face you with 13people for orile to this 🏠! God is too kind! “Trench To Triumph” Fr Fr ! 🙏🏽 — CRAYWAY! (@crayonthis) July 10, 2023

Netizens have flooded him with messages of congratulations, especially after observing his rise to fame in 2019 and the hard work and dedication he has demonstrated since then.

ABOUT THE ARTIST.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known by his stage name Crayon, is from that country. He joined Blowtime Entertainment, a Mavin Records offshoot, in 2019.

Crayon was born in the neighborhood of Orile Iganmu in the Surulere neighborhood of Lagos State. He is an Ebonyi State native. He relocated to Ojo, Lagos, at the age of 7, where he was raised in a four-person family. He received his secondary schooling at Ojo’s Treasure Court College.

Crayon released “Jackpot,” a single from his second EP “Twelve A.M,” on March 26, 2021. It features Bella Shmurda. The single “Ijo (Laba Laba)” by Crayon was released on July 6, 2022, and reached its highest point at number 5 on the Turntable Top 100 list.