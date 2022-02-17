From Kenya Comes New Twist in Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘Disappearance’

The authorities in Kenya have introduced a seeming new twist in the case of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that tends to suggest that the IPOB chief may have been ‘abducted’ without the knowledge of the African country’s security agencies.

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor, and Kanu’s brother, Kanunta Kanu, in a statement, claimed that Kenya filed documents in court that showed no record of the IPOB leader’s departure from Kenya

‘’In the latest Affidavit filed by the Kenyan government in defence of the suit filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya, it asserted that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his last arrival on May 12, 2021’’, the duo stated in the statement.

In the Affidavit “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya and deposed to in Nairobi, Kenya on February 10, 2022, the government of Kenya attached Kanu’s arrival and departure record from Kenya from July 17, 2019 to May 12, 2021 when he last entered Kenya.

According to them, paragraph 12 of the Affidavit states that ‘’it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions”.

Paragraph 13 of the Affidavit equally states that from the above travel history, ‘’it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country”.

Paragraph 14 of the Affidavit stated the Attorney-General of Kenya is “not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition”.

It is pertinent to note that this Affidavit, having been “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law.

‘’With this latest development, Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya has turned a new corner where domestic and international criminal indictments will lie against the persons that directly or indirectly participated in this high crime. It has gone beyond extraordinary rendition’’, Ejimakor and Kanu’s brother said.