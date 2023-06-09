From G-5 to G-string: Sowore mocks ‘wicked’ Wike, others for meeting with Tinubu 

Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore has berated Wike and the disbanded G-5 Governors for meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Villa yesterday.

In a post on Facebook, Sowore who rebranded the G-5 Governors as G-string, said their meeting with Tinubu means that they had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.

Also, Sowore berated and mocked Wike and the disbanded G-5 Governor on his facebook page

He wrote:

HUSTLERS UNITED!

From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is still a serving governor). The hustle is real. Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON (who couldn’t button his suit properly) is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the ex-Abia Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu “Isi-Slippers” and that loudspeaker and Mr. Do-Nothing from Benue, @Samuel Otton who used “Fulani” as an excuse to never get anything done, not even salaries of his workers. Like the Bourbons of France, “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” #Revolutionnow”

Recall that the group, led by one serving governor and four former governors caused a major division within the PDP after demanding the then National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu step down for a southern replacement as a precondition to support the presidential ambition of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 poll.

Those at the meeting were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state as well as former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

