“The land which you go to possess is not like the land of Egypt. […] The eyes of the LORD your God are always on it, from the beginning of the year to the very end of the year.” – Deuteronomy 11:10, 12

For many Israelites, the future seemed uncertain. Preparing to enter the Promised Land, they still remembered the warnings given earlier by men who spied out the land. They had warned that the land was filled with giants and obstacles that seemed impossible to overcome. The thoughts of these giants caused the Israelites to react with fear and doubt.

But Moses wanted them to focus not on the giants but God’s on promises. They needed to remember all He had done for them and realize that His eyes were on the Promised Land, from the first of the year until the last. He would be with them when they set foot in the land. He still would be with them every step of the way. Because of His presence, they could move forward with confidence.

This promise applies to us as well. Just like those Israelites, we can know that God is with us every moment of every day, through every situation, in good weather and bad. He’s with us when we face opposition and experience problems, when we feel secure, and when we face uncertainty.

As you begin this new year, take this opportunity to look back and remember how God has been with you. He was with you at the beginning, and He is with you today. And He will be with you every day of this new year. You can trust Him. His eyes are on you!

Reflect on God’s presence at the beginning of a fresh, new year.

Father, I commit this coming year to You. I know You are with me. Thank You that Your eyes are on me everywhere. In Jesus’ name, amen.

