How would you reassure your grown children known as Generation Z to move out and go steady? The latest statistics indicate about a third plan to stay at their parents homes. Some of those even bring their husband home to live (in order to save for house down payment). African children stay longer. They cannot rely on attractive parts of our DNA from first impressions of partners. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/21/realestate/adult-children-living-at-home.html

The good news about this is that most of us are also attracted by good behavior which gives the impression of a well brought man or lady from a cultured home! Symmetrical shape or face has been the reason put forward for our favorable first impression of people. It gives a person a foot into the door to display their skills and character.

Ladies’ natural curves are magnetic to most men and we all know it. It is more pronounced with shapely elastic clothes in the right places. The moment ladies fall out of shape, their men wonder how they fell so easily in the first place. The fact is the natural law of attraction hardly fails to capture us for procreation. While it is true that some couples are happy with adopted children, most Africans still dream about their own.

We must be sincere. It is easier for voluptuous body or Figure 8 to get a sexual partner and a husband than ladies that are naturally wife materials. Humans are naturally created to admire figures we consider beautiful. Even when beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Bad boys are usually attractive because they depend on their looks and swagger.

There are many ladies out there that are self-sufficient and are only looking for responsible men to complement their good personality. Unfortunately, many of these respectable ladies are caught by young men with good looks that do not live up to these standards. Some are so obsessed with themselves, they cannot see anything wrong with their approach.

So many behaviors have changed since ladies also look for attractive qualities in men apart from money. But in a country where hunger and stomach infrastructure is the order of the day, people must HALA. The cliche is that the right head may not get the right hat to fit. Others say if the cap fits, wear it.

Beauty may work against people with excellent character or skill that may never have the opportunity to prove themselves. It is true not only in relationships but also for job hunting. The number of young men opting out of marriage is alarming. We have countries that are offering baby bonuses so that their diminishing populations are not replaced by immigrants. Believe it or not, this is the reason some people are against abortions. The fear of immigrants is real.

The disadvantage of physically attractive bodies is temporary since interest may wane with time. No matter how we feel about physicality, we have to spice the interest up with skill, talent and character that are appealing to make relationships last. Otherwise, many would be used and dumped for more interesting partners.

So are many men that prefer an average or ugly lady but with sterling characters for a wife while they keep Figure 8 as a girlfriend. The initial reasons may turn out to be wrong. Other men may be attracted to the wife for the same reasons and the girlfriend may turn out as the wife material. The main goal is the partners that would be loyal to one another, no matter what.

Ladies are cultured to offer sex after they are sure of a serious relationship, unless it is a trade by barter. Young men, even if they want a serious friendship always shoot for sex. Some fathers initiate their sons to sex at certain age for manhood but never their daughters. The double standard may be appalling but a reality.

There are various shapes, curves and attires that can trigger men’s innate attraction to a lady without realizing what they are going to get. The brain as a sexual organ can channel pleasure based on what is captured by the eyes before engagement unless something went wrong as a turn-off. This could be attitude, smell or money.

Unfortunately, young men pay heavy price for their sexual exuberance. It has cost their fathers careers and opportunities including correctional modifications. If men know and realize earlier that they are not tigers and most ladies can outlast them, their behaviors towards ladies in and out of school would be different.

Ladies let men brag about sexual prowess knowing they cannot last that long but out of reservation they smile. Any lady asking for more than you can give will sooner send you to heaven. Most men have come to realize that. If you want her despite her wide sexual appetite, get some gadgets for foreplay.

Older men have to be more careful if they want younger trophies. Those girls have styles of satisfying themselves without you exerting yourself. Just stay under. They will do all the work for you. The rules are the same, marry a younger lady for friendship not just for sex. After all, the best relationship with partners is one without sex.

As you get older, if you do not learn from your youthful exuberance toward ladies, you are a fool. Nothing is more naturally attractive, unless you make one. Be stingy with your seeds since the fruits must be nurtured for 21 years or more. It takes hard work and dedication to nurture kids and do not expect anything in return. Anything from them is a plus, the real blessing is the ability to care for yourself or pay someone to.

Therefore, most of the indicators that demonstrate that happily married couples live longer because they are emotionally healthy may face challenges in later years. Otherwise, be prepared in case of miserable and weak old age.

Farouk Martins Areas @oomoaresa