iRecharge Tech Innovations is an Information, Communication and Software Technology firm. We operate with a burning passion to transform the technological terrain of Africa by delivering value to clients through innovative and effective leverage of cutting-edge technology solutions.

We combine sound knowledge of world-class technology to design, implement and support business transformation in areas of web and mobile application, software, service and storage systems installation, networking technologies and technology procurement. We have an in-depth understanding of how technology accelerates success, and are passionate about attracting and supporting unique talents in growing our business and driving operational excellence.