iRecharge Tech Innovations is an Information, Communication and Software Technology firm. We operate with a burning passion to transform the technological terrain of Africa by delivering value to clients through innovative and effective leverage of cutting-edge technology solutions.
We combine sound knowledge of world-class technology to design, implement and support business transformation in areas of web and mobile application, software, service and storage systems installation, networking technologies and technology procurement. We have an in-depth understanding of how technology accelerates success, and are passionate about attracting and supporting unique talents in growing our business and driving operational excellence.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Service Representative (Call Center)
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Department: Customer Service
Reports to: Team Lead Customer Service
Duties & Responsibilities
- Answering phones from customers professionally and responding to customer inquiries and complaints.
- Researching required information using available resources.
- Call prospective customers by operating telephone equipment, automatic dialling systems, and other telecommunications technologies
- Handling and resolving customer complaints
- Providing customers with the organization’s service and product information.
- Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to the high-level management.
- Maintains a safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations
- Routing inbound calls to the appropriate resources.
- Following up on complicated customer calls where required.
- Completing call notes and call reports as necessary and updating them in the CRM.
- Obtaining and evaluating all relevant data to handle complaints and inquiries.
- Recording details of comments, inquiries, complaints, and actions taken.
- Escalating customers’ queries to appropriate units for prompt resolution.
- Capturing customers’ details on the system.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Other duties as assigned
Education Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies
- First Degree in Communications or related field
- Must have at least 3 years relevant experience in a call centre
- Must be available for a 24/7 Shift work schedule
- Must be customer-centric
- Customer service telephony skills
- Accurate comprehension, interpretation and capturing of information
- Able to react effectively and calmly in emergencies.
- Must be highly accurate and responds timely to calls and enquiry
- Able to maintain customer confidentiality.
- Ability to understand individual differences
- Problem-solving and listening skills
- Excellent interpersonal skill
- Teamwork.
- Time management and Persuasion skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Friendly disposition, charming character and amiable personality.
Application Closing Date
19th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV as a PDF file to: recruitments@irecharge.ng the subject of the email should be “Call Center – Abuja”.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
2. Keselash Academy, a formidable school with the total child’s interest at heart, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Classroom Teacher
Location: Apo Resettlement, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree, NCE qualification with 1 – 5 years of experience.
- Applicant must have a great background in English Language and must be child-centred at heart.
- Must have great classroom management skills.
- Must be computer literate and able to teach virtually.
Application Closing Date
18th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Application Letter to: info@keselashacademy.com using the Job Title as subject of the mail.
3. Society for Family Health (SFH) is a leading non-governmental public health organisation in Nigeria, implementing programmes in malaria prevention, and treatment, Reproductive Health/Family Planning, HIV & AIDS treatment, primary health care system strengthening, non-communicable diseases and maternal, newborn, and child health care. SFH ignites the power of health system thinking and market shaping to transform health outcomes.
An emerging pan African organisation, we provide a partnership platform to communities, donors, the private sector and government to co-create and implement actions that create real and measurable impact at individual, family, society and country level.
We are recruiting passionate, self-motivated, and highly qualified individuals to fill the underlisted vacant position, in response to organisational expansion:
Job Title: Head, Internal Audit and Assurance
Ref No: sfh-84291
Location: Abuja
Job Type: Full-time
Department: Finance
Contract Duration: 11 months
Job Profile
- The Head, Internal Audit and Assurance will lead the Internal Audit and Assurance Team to deliver an independent, objective assurance and advisory service to meet the broad needs of the various projects and functions in SFH.
- In addition, the HIAA will provide high-level audit and risk management expertise with an emphasis on quality audit and risk management programme that address organisational accountability and resilience in coordination with the Board and Executive management.
- The post holder is expected to bring innovative perspectives and experiences to Society for Family Health to influence and implement reform in an ever-changing operating environment
Job Profile
- The Head, Internal Audit and Assurance will lead the Internal Audit and Assurance Team to deliver an independent, objective assurance and advisory service to meet the broad needs of the various projects and functions in SFH.
- In addition, the HIAA will provide high-level audit and risk management expertise with an emphasis on quality audit and risk management programme that address organisational accountability and resilience in coordination with the Board and Executive management.
- The post holder is expected to bring innovative perspectives and experiences to Society for Family Health to influence and implement reform in an ever-changing operating environment
Job Role
The successful candidate will perform the following functions:
- Lead the identification, establishment and maintenance of a risk driven audit and assurance programme, and a strategic framework that addresses system and organisational-wide risks and business continuity planning.
- Lead the identification and reporting on key strategic and operational risks, including ways to achieve greater efficiencies across the organisation, supporting key organisational initiatives.
- Lead and coordinate the unit’s strategic oversight of reviews, investigations and audits undertaken, ensuring immediate and long-term recommendations are achievable and sustainable.
- With knowledge and experience of relevant statutory, ethical and donor compliance requirements, s/he will support the design, review and implementation of relevant policies and procedures for the organisation. This will include being aware of emerging trends, issues and best practice in the NGO and social enterprise sector.
- The post holder is expected to work collaboratively with other leadership teams, and senior management and other key stakeholders through the development and maintenance of effective workplace relationships.
- Act as an objective source of independent advice to the board and management ensuring effective risk management, compliance focus and goal achievement of the organisation’s strategic plan.
- S/he will provide accurate and timely information on audit and assurance matters to the SFH Board and other external bodies as may be approved by the board/executive management and represent SFH in a range of forums relating to audit.
Qualifications / Experience
- Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent in Accounting, Finance or related field of study.
- A Master’s degree in Business Administration or Finance or a related field will be of added advantage.
- Must possess the ACCA or ACA certification as a Chartered Accountant.
- At least 10 years of progressive professional experience with at least 4 years in a similar role.
- Previous experience with compliance roles in the development sector and/or social enterprise sector will also be an advantage.
Skills and Competencies Required:
- Technical knowledge and understanding of external and internal Audit management
- Demonstrable experience of shaping and managing strategy and achieving result
- Data management and reporting skills.
- Some experience of NGO programme development, implementation, review and reporting as well as IT Systems audits will be an added advantage
- Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrable ability to build productive relationships
- Exemplifies personal integrity and self-awareness
- Excellent communication (oral and written), influencing, and presentation skills
- Must have a continuous drive for learning and knowledge sharing.
- Demonstrable problem solving and analytical ability.
- Leadership and positive influence, and flexible thinking.
Compensation & Benefits
- The compensation package for this position is based on industry standards, and designed to attract, motivate, and incentivize talented individuals.
Application Closing Date
29th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note
- All applications will be treated in confidence. Candidates without the minimum requirements need not apply.
- We thank prospective applicants for their interest in working with SFH. However, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. SFH is an equal opportunity employer, therefore women are encouraged to apply.
- Qualified candidates who are residents in the states where the roles are situated are strongly encouraged to apply.
4. Cornerstone Montessori Schools is a formidable school located a serene environment and dedicated to the holistic development and growth of the child for transformational leadership and agents of positive change globally.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Experienced Human Resources Manager
Location: Gudu District, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree with 7 – 15 years work experience.
- Must be professioinally qualified and experienced for the position.
Salary
N100,000 – N150,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
18th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Application Letter to: recruitmentplace18@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
5. The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) is a national non-governmental organization promoting Reproductive Health (RH) in Nigeria. As a full member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), PPFN has expanded the scope of its programs beyond family planning to cover broad reproductive health, emphasizing the needs of adolescents and young people and safe motherhood.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Executive Director
Job Ref: ED 2021
Location: National Headquarters, Abuja
Responsibilities
- The Executive Director is responsible to the Board (and IPPF Africa Regional Office for institutional, financial and programmatic development and management.
- He/she is to ensure congruence between the country situation and the plan; facilitating linkages and contacts with government, donors, and partners for resources to SRH and PPFN and supporting PPFN governance and management organs at national and regional levels
Requirements
- Minimum of a Master Level Degree in Health or Social Sciences or a Basic Degree in Medicine with specialization in Public Health, Obstetrics and Gynecology, or General Medical practice.
- Minimum of fifteen (15) years relevant work experience including ten years in senior management
- Strong current contacts with brood leadership (public service, religious and traditional, civil society, a private corporate sector at all levels (federal, state and local)
- Strong knowledge of NGO operations particularly those in reproductive health including family planning, maternal and child health, sexual health and women development, program development and management.
- Familiarity with varied socio-cultural issues as they relate to SRH in the country and sensitivity to cross-cultural issues and concerns.
- Familiarity with key national and international implementing, support and donor organizations in SRH.
- Computer literacy skills such as Microsoft Packages (excel, word, access), SPSS, Epi-info, etc
- Excellent conceptual, analytical, writing and oral communication skills Team leadership and team playing qualities/experience
- Mature, sensitive and caring but firm and decisive, able to assume and account for the highest level of management responsibility
- Familiarity with and knowledge of volunteer-based NGO is essential
- Membership of relevant professional associations.
Application Closing Date
29th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send in their one page Letter of Application indicating the position applied and justification for their applications, comprehensive career Resume (not more than 5 pages), personal contact Address (not post office box address please) and (quoting the reference) to:
The Acting Executive Director,
Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria,
4, Baltic Crescent off Danube Street,
Maitama,
Abuja (FCT).
Or
Submit via email to: ed2021@ppfn.org
6. Rimdinado International Limited – Our client, a major construction company, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Freelance Business Development Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Part-time
Sector: Real Estate – Properties Sales
Job Brief
- The job holder shall be responsible for selling the company’s products by carrying out marketing and networking activities.
- Overview function shall be key account management, sales & marketing, attending to existing and prospective customer’s inquiries for the establishment of new businesses.
- Carry out market research/feasibility studies for reporting and market intelligence to foster sales
Qualifications
- A B.Sc / BA in any relevant field
- 1 – 5 years work experience.
- The candidate must have proven sales experience in the real estate industry.
Application Closing Date
21st November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: rimdinado@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Leave a Reply