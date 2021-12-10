Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited (Sahel) is a leading management consulting firm focused on the agricultural and nutrition sectors in Africa. We partner with government agencies, private sector companies and leading international development organizations to conduct research, analyze policies, develop strategies, and implement programs that promote sustainable food security and improved nutrition. We have worked on a variety of projects across West Africa, including in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Minimum Qualifications & Requirements We are looking for candidates that are humble and passionate about the growth of Africa. Below are key qualifications we are looking for:

Duties and Responsibilities Under the supervision of the Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation, the M&E Analyst will contribute to activities related to the M&E components of the ALDDN program. In particular, the incumbent will:

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: recruiting@sahelcp.com with “M&E Analyst” as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

2. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Database Management Assistant Location: Garki, Abuja (FCT)

Job Description The Database Management Assistant will support the use, configuration, and customization of DHIS2 systems and any other DHIS2 related assignment.

S/he will prepare and update training materials and deliver training on DHIS2.

S/he will also provide support in data analysis and management, and ensure regular maintenance of databases/information systems. Qualifications Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree required in Information Management Technology, Computer Science / Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or Degree with Sufficient Data Concepts preferred.

Candidates must also reside in Abuja. Experience: Minimum of 1-year experience in supporting activities in analogous software, data, and statistics.

Experience with basic computer software and hardware maintenance would be an added advantage. Skills: Very strong knowledge of Excel, Access, PostgreSQL, SQL, Database Principles, and Healthcare.

Knowledge of new technology trends

Excellent analytical skills

Good problem-solving attitude and team spirit.

24th December, 2021.