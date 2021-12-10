Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited (Sahel) is a leading management consulting firm focused on the agricultural and nutrition sectors in Africa. We partner with government agencies, private sector companies and leading international development organizations to conduct research, analyze policies, develop strategies, and implement programs that promote sustainable food security and improved nutrition. We have worked on a variety of projects across West Africa, including in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Monitoring & Evaluation Analyst
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
Under the supervision of the Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation, the M&E Analyst will contribute to activities related to the M&E components of the ALDDN program. In particular, the incumbent will:
- Conduct market, industry and company research related to proposals and projects for Sahel Consulting’s clients.
- Perform quantitative and qualitative analysis with data gathered during the project.
- Prepare PowerPoint and Word reports summarizing research and analyses and developing recommendations for the client.
- Create complete bibliography and contacts list of all sources of research information.
- Support Sahel Consulting with work required to deliver a high-quality final report to its client(s).
- Work independently, but as part of a broader team of Sahel Consulting consultants.
- Support senior management on other Sahel Consulting initiatives as requested
Minimum Qualifications & Requirements
We are looking for candidates that are humble and passionate about the growth of Africa. Below are key qualifications we are looking for:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s in Agriculture, Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or any related discipline.
- A minimum of 2 years work experience.
- High-quality analytical and problem-solving skills
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills (both written and verbal)
- Willingness to travel (required)
- Ability to speak Hausa is an added advantage
- Ability to gather and analyze data.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: recruiting@sahelcp.com with “M&E Analyst” as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
2. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Database Management Assistant
Location: Garki, Abuja (FCT)
Job Description
- The Database Management Assistant will support the use, configuration, and customization of DHIS2 systems and any other DHIS2 related assignment.
- S/he will prepare and update training materials and deliver training on DHIS2.
- S/he will also provide support in data analysis and management, and ensure regular maintenance of databases/information systems.
Qualifications
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree required in Information Management Technology, Computer Science / Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or Degree with Sufficient Data Concepts preferred.
- Candidates must also reside in Abuja.
Experience:
- Minimum of 1-year experience in supporting activities in analogous software, data, and statistics.
- Experience with basic computer software and hardware maintenance would be an added advantage.
Skills:
- Very strong knowledge of Excel, Access, PostgreSQL, SQL, Database Principles, and Healthcare.
- Knowledge of new technology trends
- Excellent analytical skills
- Good problem-solving attitude and team spirit.
Application Closing Date
24th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note: Select your position of interest and submit your application. Kindly ensure you upload an updated CV. Applicants without this may not be considered.
3. 9mobile is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Head, Enterprise Sales
Job ID: IRC4335
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Job Summary
- Lead the acquisition and maintenance of Corporate and SME customers in northern region and FCT (Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kebbi, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina) and ensure the delivery of quality customer services across all direct and indirect sales channels.
- This individual will work cross functionally to bring to market developed business segments (Corporate, SME, Solutions) value propositions.
Principal Functions
- Ensures maximum market penetration, growth and profitability through effective implementation of Enterprise Segment strategies within the highlighted region
- Coordinate the acquisition and maintenance of Corporate and SME customers in the region and ensure the delivery of quality customer services across the region.
- Provides leadership and guidelines to team members and managers subordinates performance towards the achievement of overall team objectives
- Ensures periodic review and update of 9Mobile’s Enterprise Segment demographic profiles
- Proposes market research areas within the region aimed at acquiring intelligence on the preferences and behavioural patterns of the country’s high-end market.
- Proposes new product initiatives as well as options for convergence aimed at penetrating the business market segment of the region
- Oversees and makes recommendations on the design of a customer lifecycle extension plan for 9Mobile Nigeria’s business market segment
- Provides input in and makes recommendations on the development of viable market penetration and market share acquisition frameworks for 9Mobile Nigeria’s business market segment within the region
- Ensures synergy across functional areas through effective management of inter-functional relations and activities
- Prepares / compiles agreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of the Director, Enterprise Segment
- Performs any other duties assigned by the Director, Enterprise Segment.
Educational Requirements
- First Degree in a relevant discipline
- Post-graduate/professional qualification(s) in a related field (an added advantage)
- Expert knowledge of region’s competitive environment, consumer trends and trade practices in the industry
- Nine (9) to Twelve (12) years relevant work experience, with at least three (3) years’ experience in a supervisory role within the telecommunications industry.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Livestock Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
Under the general supervision of the Productivity Improvement Manager, the Livestock Officer will contribute to activities related to livestock production components of the ALDDN program, and in particular will:
- Participate in the design and implementation of the livestock production activities that support good farming practices that regards to the development and usage of feed and fodder resources, efficient use of animal nutrition, provision of feed safety and other associated technical and policy issues including the agribusiness of particularly marketing animal feeds.
- In collaboration with the productivity improvement team in the office, participate in the development, implementation, and technical support of ALDDN’s Field Program relating to the production of feed resources, development of feeding standards and improvement of animal nutrition; provide advice to partners and beneficiaries on the importance of efficient use of animal nutrition in livestock development programs.
- Develop strategies to enhance better utilization of available and potential animal feed resources, genetics and breeding improvement and facilitate training of good feeding and nutritional practices.
- Assist the Productivity Improvement Manager in developing and tracking the training calendar and modules (including infographic brochures, demo videos, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and radio) in local languages for dissemination) for farm record keeping, good dairy practices and the feed industry in developing and complying with feed safety/quality standards.
- Contribute to technical support appropriate for ALDDN program activities such as to identify, engage, screen and issue contract to IVR service provider for video production for trainings and brochure productions to disseminate trainings through its channels and local radio stations to pass information to the dairy farmers in various communities
- Support team in review of training contents for brochures and videos as well as contributing to developing materials and conducting training the trainers’ sessions for extension agents and smallholder dairy farmers in livestock production and husbandry practices.
- Contribute to the work and participate in field activities to promote interdisciplinary program interventions that relate to animal production and nutrition, dairy production, and feed safety.
- Keep up-to-date and informed on relevant developments; design and conduct analytical studies on specific technical and policy issues affecting animal nutrition, feed resources and feed safety.
- Plan, organize and participate in both scientific and technical meetings, prepare and edit reports, manuals, guidelines and other publications concerning livestock sector and ALDDN program.
- Facilitate data collection and analyses that contributes to the ALDDN program implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
- Perform other related duties as required.
Minimum Qualifications & Requirements
We are looking for candidates with a passion for agriculture that are driven, and self-starters. Below are key qualifications we are looking for:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science or related courses
- Minimum of 2 years work experience.
- High-quality analytical and problem-solving skills
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills (both written and verbal)
- Willingness to travel (required).
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Methd of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: recruiting@sahelcp.com using “Livestock Officer” as the subject of the mail.
Note: Due to a high volume of applicants, please understand that we are able to contact only those who meet the minimum qualifications.
5. Phillips Outsourcing Services Nigeria Limited – Our client, a well established firm in the telecommunication industry, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Local TD
Locations: Abuja (FCT) and Lagos
Employment Type: Contract
Job Responsibilities
- Responsible for project technical delivery
- Project plan, implementation, and management.
- Customer Relation Management.
- Engineer and manager support all kinds of Technical project.
- Production of technical proposals.
- Major network trouble Analyse and solve.
- Wireless Network performance KPI improvement and proposal.
- Technical team Manager, Multi-party collaboration.
Key Qualifications and Requirements
- Bachelor level, in Engineering (IT, Telecom) or other related courses
- Proven Project Management or other relevant experience, with a minimum of 7 years experience
- At least three (3) years of technical director experience in ZTE / HW / ALU / NSN project delivery
- Strong industry knowledge
- Must have a professional certification in Project Management
- Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Salary
N400,000 – N600,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: anuoluwapob@phillipsoutsourcing.net using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
