APIN Public Health Initiatives Limited/Gte, formerly known as AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria is a non-governmental organization registered with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). APIN has built a strong partnership with the Nigerian Government, which is memorialized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Planning Commission. APIN is a leading Nigerian organization in the provision of prevention, care and treatment services to patients with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis; Malaria; Reproductive Health; Family Planning; Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and other non-communicable diseases of public health significance.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Project Manager
Requisition ID: api-43756
Location: Abuja
Employment type: Full Time
Department: Prevention & Community Services
Background
- The HIV differentiated service delivery (DSD) strategic initiative (SI) aims to provide technical assistance (TA) to address gaps in testing and treatment for key populations, men, adolescents, and children.
- The role of the initiative is catalytic to the new HIV grants, providing international and local expertise to drive innovation and adaptations in service delivery necessary to close treatment gaps and deliver on the organization’s strategic objectives for HIV.
- SH: 24 will design and deliver online HIV services that are fully integrated with statutory health care and consistent with Nigeria policy and international standards of clinical practice.
- SH:24 technical assistance under the DSD SI will support the promotion of self-care by improving access, uptake of and experience of virtual HIV services, thereby providing an additional channel for access of these services and improving the health of the local populations through rapid diagnosis and treatment of HIV and STIs, particularly for populations who find traditional services inconvenient or uncomfortable to use.
Scope
- To oversee the discovery consultation and set up of an HIV Self-test service in Nigeria, and the day-to-day delivery of business throughout the development of the service, Minimum viable product (MVP), and beyond.
More specifically, the role will entail the following duties:
- Work closely with SH:24 designers to execute and iterate upon the service discovery phase and underpinning proposition/s design.
- Participate in Human-Centered Design (HCD) process working closely with local researcher and UK team (training in HCD will be provided)
- Help position the brand, inclusive of its visual identity, functionality, and intangible experiential elements
- Manage and understand regulatory applications in Nigeria, inclusive of legal
- Build relations with formal institutions in Nigeria (e.g. Ministry of Health)
- Work closely with the UK team and local stakeholders to identify, approach, and negotiate with potential partners
- Assist in the identification of and set up of a physical office
- Assist in the recruitment of a local marketer, clinicians, pharmacist, and delivery drivers (inclusive of HR, Payroll etc)
- Oversee and report on marketing efforts
- Working closely with design and evaluation teams, develop, implement and manage proactive engagement strategies to successfully reach service users, clinical staff, and other recognized experts in the development of the service
- Oversee and ‘own’ local operations
- Work closely with the UK and Nigerian clinician team to agree, test, and validate clinical practices
- Critically review existing project plans and develop supplementary and/or supporting plans to ensure quality is upheld and milestones are met on time and budget
- Maintain a budget tracker
- Put in place appropriate financial systems and project management governance protocols, to manage expenditure, risks, and issues
- Prepare progress and final project reports to both SH:24 and funders
- Oversee show and tells
- Working with external suppliers, design, implement and evaluate marketing and communications strategies to reach target users and other audiences
- Identify, commission, and manage suppliers to deliver specialist services, and where necessary facilitate supplier relationships to maximize quality according to agreed contractual arrangements
- Working closely with the evaluation team, help coordinate the continuous evaluation of the service
- Working with the UK team, help plan the future of the service.
Requirements
- Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications with at least 4 years relevant work experience.
Skills and Competencies:
- We’re looking for a problem solver, networker, and obsessive project manager with an eye for detail, who has experience in managing the delivery of complex multi-stakeholder projects.
We think the following qualities and experiences are essential, likely to be gained over 4 years or more in senior positions:
- A proven leader
- An excellent communicator with the ability to influence a range of audiences, including senior stakeholders
- A collaborative worker with a can-do attitude
- A strategic yet pragmatic thinker
- A practical mindset with excellent organizational skills
- A good understanding of the sexual health landscape and economy
- Experience of successfully working in fast-paced environments
- Experience in designing, planning, and managing high-pressure public-facing projects on time and to budget
- Experience in managing, or exposure to, big digital builds
- Experience of, or knowledge of, design-led methodologies would be a distinct advantage
- Experience of being involved in a start-up would also be advantageous.
Application Closing Date
19th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
2. Rossland Group since year 2000 provides market research and management consulting services to clients in the private and public sectors. In 2013, it expanded the scope of its services to include professional background screening and business brokeage. In 2015 and 2016, it added Franchise consulting and recruiting respectively.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Laboratory Technician
Location: Lokogoma, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Collecting, receiving, labeling, and/or analyzing samples or substances using the correct testing equipment, when necessary.
- Designing and executing laboratory testing in line with standard testing procedures, recording observations, and interpreting findings.
- Recording all experimental data and test results accurately and in the specified format (written and/or electronic.)
- Organizing and storing all chemical substances, fluids, and compressed gases according to safety instructions.
- Ensuring that safety guidelines are adhered to at all times within the laboratory.
- Maintaining daily logs and equipment record books.
- Cleaning, sterilizing, maintaining, and calibrating laboratory equipment.
- Ordering laboratory supplies, as needed.
- Providing technical support, when necessary.
- Keeping up to date with relevant scientific and technical developments.
Job Requirements
- Minimum of OND with a Degree certificate in Biology, Chemistry, or a related field with 1 – 2 years work experience.
- Interested Candidates should reside in Lokogoma or its axis
- Should have prior experience as a Laboratory Technician
Application Closing Date
20th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: jobs.rossland@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
3. Digifypro Integrated Services – Our client, one of the foremost Airline companies in Nigeria, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Head, Human Resources (With an Airline)
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties
- Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy
- Bridge management and employee relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues
- Manage the recruitment and selection process
- Support current and future business needs through the development, engagement, motivation and preservation of human capital
- Develop and monitor overall HR strategies, systems, tactics and procedures across the organization
- Nurture a positive working environment
- Oversee and manage a performance appraisal system that drives high performance
- Maintain pay plan and benefits program
- Assess training needs to apply and monitor training programs
- Report to management and provide decision support through HR metrics
- Ensure legal compliance throughout human resource management.
Qualification
- B.Sc / HND / M.Sc in Human Resources Management or related field.
Requirements:
- Proven working experience as HR Manager or other HR Executive in an Airline
- People oriented and results driven
- Demonstrable experience with Human Resources metrics
- Knowledge of HR systems and databases
- Ability to architect strategy along with leadership skills
- Excellent active listening, negotiation and presentation skills
- Competence to build and effectively manage interpersonal relationships at all levels of the company
- In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
4. Neutratech, a subsidiary of Coway, is an international South Korean company primarily into designing and producing water and air purification devices. We have been in existence for over 30 years and have won an award as the 6th best company in direct sales in the world, pulling in a net worth of $2.59 billion.
We are expanding our network in the Nigerian market and are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Developer
Location: Asokoro, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Summary
- We are currently in search of individuals / professionals with positive attitude, leadership skills and can be a good team player to join our vast team of professionals.
Responsibilities
Candidates are required to:
- Set up meetings with potential clients.
- Negotiate / close deals and handle complaints or objections.
- Collaborate with team members to achieve better results.
- Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal team.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess an OND / HND / BAchelor’s Degree / Master’s Degree qualification.
- Candidates must reside in Abuja.
Application Closing Date
13th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: opportunity.jobscoway@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note: If approved, you are to resume immediately.
5. Trans Atlantic Media – We are a medium-sized international media outfit involved in Publishing and Media Consultancy. We work in collaboration with various International Organisations, Government Agencies, and Corporations and seek to further strengthen our operations in Abuja.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Social Media Expert
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Job Description
- We need experienced and creative social media expert with excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices who will be responsible for overseeing company’s social media content and implementing company’s social media strategy in order to increase our online presence.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields.
- 2+ years’ relevant experience.
- Background in a related field.
- Knowledge of Content Management platforms.
- Superior presentation, oral and written communication skills.
- Good capacity-development skills.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and solve complex problems.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: transatlanticmedia@yahoo.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note
Applications must include:
- Cover letter stating clearly the position applied for
- Typed CV
- Passport photograph.
