APIN Public Health Initiatives Limited/Gte, formerly known as AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria is a non-governmental organization registered with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). APIN has built a strong partnership with the Nigerian Government, which is memorialized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Planning Commission. APIN is a leading Nigerian organization in the provision of prevention, care and treatment services to patients with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis; Malaria; Reproductive Health; Family Planning; Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and other non-communicable diseases of public health significance.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

We think the following qualities and experiences are essential, likely to be gained over 4 years or more in senior positions:

More specifically, the role will entail the following duties:

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

2. Rossland Group since year 2000 provides market research and management consulting services to clients in the private and public sectors. In 2013, it expanded the scope of its services to include professional background screening and business brokeage. In 2015 and 2016, it added Franchise consulting and recruiting respectively.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Laboratory Technician Location: Lokogoma, Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description Collecting, receiving, labeling, and/or analyzing samples or substances using the correct testing equipment, when necessary.

Designing and executing laboratory testing in line with standard testing procedures, recording observations, and interpreting findings.

Recording all experimental data and test results accurately and in the specified format (written and/or electronic.)

Organizing and storing all chemical substances, fluids, and compressed gases according to safety instructions.

Ensuring that safety guidelines are adhered to at all times within the laboratory.

Maintaining daily logs and equipment record books.

Cleaning, sterilizing, maintaining, and calibrating laboratory equipment.

Ordering laboratory supplies, as needed.

Providing technical support, when necessary.

Keeping up to date with relevant scientific and technical developments. Job Requirements Minimum of OND with a Degree certificate in Biology, Chemistry, or a related field with 1 – 2 years work experience.

Interested Candidates should reside in Lokogoma or its axis

Should have prior experience as a Laboratory Technician

Application Closing Date

20th December, 2021.