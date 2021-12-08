Hexavia Limited – Our client is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Digital Marketer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Brief
- If you live and breathe digital marketing, we want to talk to you.
- We are looking for a Digital Marketing Manager to develop, implement, track and optimize our digital marketing campaigns across all digital channels.
Responsibilities
- Plan and execute all digital marketing, including SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns.
- Design, build and maintain our social media presence.
- Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs).
- Identify trends and insights, and optimize spending and performance based on the insights.
- Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies.
- Plan, execute and measure experiments and conversion tests.
- Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize the user experience.
- Utilize the strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints.
- Instrument conversion points and optimizes user funnels.
- Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners.
- Evaluate emerging technologies. Provide thought leadership and perspective for adoption where appropriate.
Requirements
- BSc Degree in Marketing or a related field.
- 2 – 3 years of work experience.
- Proven working experience in digital marketing.
- Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns.
- Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform and motivate.
- Experience in optimizing landing pages and user funnels.
- Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Net Insight, Web Trends).
- Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g., DART, Atlas).
- Experience in setting up and optimizing Google Adwords campaigns.
- Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development and constraints.
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
- Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement.
Salary
- N80,000 – N150,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: foundation360.hr@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
2. Hexavia Limited – Our client is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Compliance Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Overview
- We are recruiting for a client a Compliance Officer to ensure that their operations and business transactions follow all relevant legal and internal rules. You will also review employees’ work and provide advice on compliance.
- To succeed in this role, you should be a reliable professional who is not afraid to speak their mind and stand by their decisions. You should be familiar with risk management and our industry’s standards. If you also have sharp business acumen, we’d like to meet you.
- Your goal will be to ensure we operate in a legal and ethical manner while meeting our business objectives.
Job Description
- Create sound internal controls and monitor adherence to them.
- Help draft and revise company policies.
- Proactively audit processes, practices and documents to identify weaknesses.
- Evaluate business activities.
- Set plans to manage a crisis or compliance violation.
- Address employee concerns or questions on compliance.
- Keep abreast of internal standards and business goals.
Requirements
- BSc / BA in Law, Finance, Business Administration or a related field.
- 1 – 3 years of work experience.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Integrity and professional ethics.
- Excellent business acumen.
- Teamwork skills.
- Attention to detail.
Salary
- N60,000 – N100,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: foundation360.hr@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
3. A reputable company is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Admin
Job Code: MSS05
Location: Abuja
Job Type: Short Term Hire
Job Description
- Support in Daily inspection / Checks of office generators for leakages and usage.
- Support in tracking Power utilization and unit replenishment.
- Support technical staff in booking of tickets and arrangements for vendor services where necessary.
- Track and monitor repairs carried out on office equipment.
- Daily inspection of project vehicles and retirement of fuel coupons.
- Support in filling of documents while maintaining electronic filing system.
- Support facility maintenance staff in ensuring that all facility equipment are optimally functional.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor or his/her designee.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Current CV, Suitability Statement of not more than 200 words indicating position and location to: projectrecruitment255@gmail.com using the Job Title, Location and Applicant’s full name e.g. “COM01 Abuja, AMAKA JOHN” as the subject of the mail.
And
Click here to apply online
Note
- It is important to apply via the link and the mail, as application sent to ONLY the email address will be considered invalid.
- Only short-listed candidates will be contacted to advance to the next stage of the selection process.
- Applications are reviewed in the order of arrival and we reserve the right to close the offer before the term initially indicated if suitable applications are received.
4. Project Cycle is a multi-discipline consulting, construction and project management firm made up of a team of young, talented and dynamic professionals with various expertise and experience.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Architect
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Draw design(s) for construction project(s)
- Design a building plan that fits all construction requirements
- Planning and developing the design
- Must be equipped with technological know-how
- Knowing the various housing laws and incorporating them into the construction work
- Suggesting or choosing various contractors for the construction project
- Working hand-in-hand with other professionals to get the job done
- Bringing artistic and creative elements to the construction
- Determining the features of the construction site to understand its limitations and potentials
- Help to ascertain the cost estimation or budget for the construction
- Provide counseling service(s) to clients
- Supervisory role.
Requirements
- A minimum of High National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 3 years relevant working experience
- A clean driving record
- Must be equipped with technological know-how
- Must be innovative.
Salary
N80,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
17th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: info@projectcycle.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
5. Vincintoire Limited – Our client, a Microfinance Bank, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Summary
- The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has primary responsibility for the planning, implementation, managing and running of all the finance activities of the company, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting and negotiations.
Responsibilities
- Providing leadership, direction and management of the finance and accounting team
- Providing strategic recommendations to the CEO and members of the executive management team
- Managing the processes for financial forecasting and budgets, and overseeing the preparation of all financial reporting
- Advising on long-term business and financial planning
- Establishing and developing relations with senior management and external partners and stakeholders
- Reviewing all formal finance, related procedures
Qualifications and Requirements
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or Economics
- An MBA is also highly desirable.
- At least 10 years of experience in the microfinance industry.
- Managing a team is a must.
Application Closing Date
17th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: vincintoire@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
6. Starium Nigeria Limited, a Real Estate Construction firm based in Abuja, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graphics Designer
Location: Central Area, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Contract
Responsibilities
- Design web pages, brochures, logos, signs, books, annual reports, advertisements, and other communication materials.
- Create these materials by hand or by using technology, including computer software programs like Adobe’s Creative Suite (including: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and more).
- Select type size and style to enhance the readability of text and image.
- Produce drafts for reviewand make revisions based on the feedback received.
- Review final productions for errors and ensure that final prints reflect set-out specifications.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree qualification with at least 6 years work experience.
- Proven graphic designing experience
- A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics
- Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
- A keen eye for aesthetics and details
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Cover Letter and CV as a single document to: recruitment@starium.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Leave a Reply