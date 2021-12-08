Hexavia Limited – Our client is recruiting to fill the position below:

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: foundation360.hr@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

2. Hexavia Limited – Our client is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Compliance Officer Location: Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Overview We are recruiting for a client a Compliance Officer to ensure that their operations and business transactions follow all relevant legal and internal rules. You will also review employees’ work and provide advice on compliance.

To succeed in this role, you should be a reliable professional who is not afraid to speak their mind and stand by their decisions. You should be familiar with risk management and our industry’s standards. If you also have sharp business acumen, we’d like to meet you.

Your goal will be to ensure we operate in a legal and ethical manner while meeting our business objectives. Job Description Create sound internal controls and monitor adherence to them.

Help draft and revise company policies.

Proactively audit processes, practices and documents to identify weaknesses.

Evaluate business activities.

Set plans to manage a crisis or compliance violation.

Address employee concerns or questions on compliance.

Keep abreast of internal standards and business goals. Requirements BSc / BA in Law, Finance, Business Administration or a related field.

1 – 3 years of work experience.

Excellent communication skills.

Integrity and professional ethics.

Excellent business acumen.

Teamwork skills.

Attention to detail.

Salary N60,000 – N100,000 / month.

Application Closing Date

22nd December, 2021.