We are an Indigenous Dried Fruit Processing company headquartered in Lagos with regional offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt, retails a range of dried fruit snacks across over 400 locations in Nigeria and exports products to Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Belgium, also on Amazon.com.

We seek to employ an enthusiastic and driven individual to fill the position below:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: fmcgcareers1@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

2. Carrot Top Drugs Limited is a wholesome fertility solution and wellness company. We offer innovative fertility and wellness care products. We are a small family of professionals with high commitment to a shared vision of being a true channel of blessing to all who seek to have healthy balanced families.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Medical Sales Representative Locations: Abuja and Ogun

Requirements Applicant must have a Degree in Biochemistry, Anatomy, Physiology or Microbiology.

Abuja applicants must be resident in FCT while Ogun state applicant should be resident within Ogun, Ketu, Ikorodu and environs.

Not Specified.