We are an Indigenous Dried Fruit Processing company headquartered in Lagos with regional offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt, retails a range of dried fruit snacks across over 400 locations in Nigeria and exports products to Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Belgium, also on Amazon.com.
We seek to employ an enthusiastic and driven individual to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Development Executive
Location: Jabi, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Overview
- As we increase our processing capacity as well as our global distribution, we seek an experienced Business Development Executive based in Abuja, to improve market visibility via identifying and closing commercial opportunities, building and managing customer relationships, generating and exceeding targeted revenues allocated to assigned region.
Duties / Responsibilities
- Grow channels and achieve monthly sales targets.
- Plan overall team itinerary in collaboration with other team members to ensure adequate coverage of all trade accounts in a month
- Implement the territorial expansion objective as required for growth and profitability
- Oversee and manage all order fulfillment from end to end, ensuring all requisite sale templates, invoices are populated in due time online and offline.
- Monitor, track and report all trade accounts’ monthly sales report, to monitor progress on set departmental goals
- Provide accurate financial and accounting information on sales and contribute to the preparation of sales budgets, reports and forecasts
- Grow and manage existing relationships across all channels/Trade Partners/Stores
- Ensure adherence to all sales processes, procedures and policies
- Monitor product aging in all stores to mitigate expiry risk, while ensuring product returns and retrievals are kept to the barest minimum and in line with company policies
- Oversee optimization of all trade accounts to ensure product visibility and elimination of stock-outs
- Ensure entire product range is represented across all trade account channels
- Oversee the record keeping of the opening & closing stock
- Daily capture of all sales activities on the sales CRM software
- Prompt capture of all leads. Ensure regular and accurate reports on the same
- Ensure constant lead follow up and facilitate closure
- Train, mentor and manage subordinates.
- Provide detailed periodic sales reports.
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Educational Qualification / Skills
- Minimum of HND / B.Sc. / B. A in Marketing, Business Administration or any relevant field
- 3 – 4 years of Retail Sales experience in FMCG with good market knowledge.
- Ability to generate new business leads using existing network of contacts and industry knowledge
- Ability to make informed strategic decisions
- Ability to handle high-level negotiation meetings and deals.
- Ability to schedule activities and maximize time while ensuring to meet all deadlines.
- Ability to work with a variety of individuals in a wide range of positions and foster harmony across teams
- Excellent Communication and Team Management Skills
- Strong Analytical skills with a problem-solving attitude.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: fmcgcareers1@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
2. Carrot Top Drugs Limited is a wholesome fertility solution and wellness company. We offer innovative fertility and wellness care products. We are a small family of professionals with high commitment to a shared vision of being a true channel of blessing to all who seek to have healthy balanced families.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Medical Sales Representative
Locations: Abuja and Ogun
Requirements
- Applicant must have a Degree in Biochemistry, Anatomy, Physiology or Microbiology.
- Abuja applicants must be resident in FCT while Ogun state applicant should be resident within Ogun, Ketu, Ikorodu and environs.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application Letter and CV to: hr@carrottop-ng.com using the Job Title and their Location as the subject of the mail.
3. Rossland Group since year 2000 provides market research and management consulting services to clients in the private and public sectors. In 2013, it expanded the scope of its services to include professional background screening and business brokeage. In 2015 and 2016, it added Franchise consulting and recruiting respectively.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Agribusiness / Business Development
Locations: Abuja (FCT) and Lagos
Employment Type: Contract
Requirements
- At least a University Degree in Agriculture, Economics, Business, or relevant, related disciplines; or 15 years working experience in ; multilateral, bilateral, regional, national institutions or in the private sector in the designs of ICT tools for trade and agribusiness.
- Working experience in at least two multilateral assistance projects in support of trade development in ACP countries or ACP regions over the last 10 years.
- Three (03) years of professional experience with European and African SME commercial companies.
- At least four (04) years of professional experience in the design, development and of Agri Business Directories.
- Five (05) years of professional experience in marketing of agri-products, with a strong EU specialization is desirable.
- At least two (2) years of professional experiences in the design, development and/or delivery of business trade portals.
Application Closing Date
11th January, 2022.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates with requisite agribusiness experience and relevant educational qualification should send their CV to: jobs.rossland@gmail.com using “Agribusiness / Business Development” as the subject of the mail.
4. Rossland Group since year 2000 provides market research and management consulting services to clients in the private and public sectors. In 2013, it expanded the scope of its services to include professional background screening and business brokeage. In 2015 and 2016, it added Franchise consulting and recruiting respectively.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Website and e-Business Expert
Locations: Gwarimpa, Abuja (FCT) and Lagos
Employment Type: Contract
Requirements
- At least a University degree in Computer Science, Economics, Business Administration, or related disciplines; or 6 years working experience in ICT tools especially website design, database development, management of databases and trade and agribusiness portals.
- Working experience in at least one multilateral assistance projects in support of agriculture or trade development in ACP countries or ACP regions over the last 10 years.
- Three (03) years of professional experience with European and African SME commercial companies; –
- Previous working experience in Nigeria will be considered an asset
- At least four (04) years of professional experiencein the design, development and of Agri Business Directories.
- At least two (2) years of professional experiences in the design, development and/or delivery of business trade portals.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates with requisite agribusiness experience and relevant educational qualification should send their CV to: jobs.rossland@gmail.com using “Website and e-Business Expert” as the subject of the mail.
5. ECLAT Human Resources Consulting Limited – Our client, a Furniture Manufacturing company, is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Marketer
Location: Dawaki, Abuja
Industry: Furniture
Requirements
- Must be a Graduate of Marketing, Business Administration, Economics, or related field.
- Must have relevant sales & marketing experience in similar role.
- Excellent communication & negotiation skill.
Salary
N100,000 – N120,000 / Month.
Application Closing Date
20th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: jobs.eclathrconsulting@gmail.com using the Position as the subject of the email.
Leave a Reply